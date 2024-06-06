Dakota Johnson’s Am I OK?: Exploring Filming Locations

‘Am I OK?’ introduces us to Lucy, a woman in her thirties who is struggling to navigate dating and holding relationships. Upon being prompted by her friends, Lucy begins to realize that she may be into women. Helmed by married couple Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro in their directorial debut, the Max comedy sees Lucy go on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening. The narrative takes us to the neon-lit clubs, offices, and palm-lined streets of Los Angeles. The sprawling cityscape and serene, winding roads become evocative of Lucy’s world of newfound possibilities, prompting us to peek behind the curtain and explore the shooting sites of the film.

Where Was Am I OK? Filmed?

‘Am I OK?’ was filmed entirely in and around Los Angeles, California. Principal photography for the movie began in early February 2021 and was wrapped up by mid-March 2021. The film was shot in the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic and, therefore, had substantial restrictions on set. Everyone wore masks and face shields while following all the distance and sanitation precautions. Tig Notaro praised lead actress Dakota Johnson for her great work on the set. Johnson, in turn, admired the director’s humorous approach to the scenes and considers Notaro her favorite stand-up comic.

Los Angeles, California

The film is set and shot in the City of Angels, which serves as a notable part of Lucy’s exploration of her identity. The film boasts several cinematic establishing shots of the sprawling cityscape, with its iconic landmarks and skyscrapers seen in the background. True to the time of the movie’s filming, the streets and highways in such shots seem to have little to no traffic.

Among the eclectic Los Angeles neighborhoods seen in the film, the glitzy allure of West Hollywood with the idyllic winding roads of the Hollywood Hills features prominently. This is a prominent location for the film from a symbolic standpoint, as West Hollywood is often considered the center of LGBTQ Los Angeles. This is because the area became the first municipality in the country with a majority gay community in 1984. 2024 marked the 40th anniversary of the event and was commemorated with 40 Days of Pride.

Known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ community and inclusive atmosphere, West Hollywood boasts a spectacular nightlife scene with classic 24-hour diners, gay bars, and nightclubs. The filmmakers utilized this backdrop to immerse viewers in Lucy’s exploration of her sexuality, portraying the city as a welcoming and accepting environment where she feels empowered to embrace her true self.

However, the production of ‘Am I OK?’ faced unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated stringent safety protocols and adjustments to filming schedules. Despite shooting being paused because a team member tested positive for COVID-19, the cast and crew managed to complete the filming process efficiently. Dakota Johnson joked about the necessary distance-maintaining precautions for her intimate scenes.

“I went around and made out with a lot of women during COVID, just before we started filming to practice,” she said when asked about her preparation for the role. “Sonoya and I actually didn’t get to spend any time together before we started filming because she had to quarantine… but I think we kind of bonded over the intensity of making a movie during COVID and then being constantly yelled at to stand further apart.”

Set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic cities, ‘Am I OK?’ captures the essence of Lucy’s journey with themes of love, identity, and self-acceptance accentuated by the LGBTQ history attached to the region. Other films and shows with similar themes housed in Los Angeles include ‘Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Tangerine,’ ‘Girls on Film,’ and ‘Euphoria.’

