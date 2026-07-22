Amanda Cronin’s Net Worth: How Rich is The Real Housewives of London Star?

Although Amanda Caroline Cronin was born into a respectable, well-off family in Hampshire, England, with access to many doors, she is a self-made woman in every sense of the term. The Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of London’ star has unabashedly garnered significant success from the moment she kick-started her career, all of which has been because of her own ambition, determination, and work ethic. That’s how she has managed to not only dabble in but also conquer various industries over her 58 years (born in 1968), making her one of the most affluent women in her base of London.

How Did Amanda Cronin Earn Her Money?

Amanda Cronin was merely a teenager when she was scouted as a model, an opportunity she didn’t hesitate to take, owing to her lifelong passion for beauty and fashion. She has always led a rather jet-set life, spending years living in wondrous places across the Mediterranean, in Monaco, and among the Swiss Alps, before eventually settling down in London, England. However, her global perspective was truly broadened by her career in the industry, leading her to delve further into the world of fashion and embrace different crafts/styles. Amanda prioritized the opportunities there, unaware that her enthusiasm and hard work would later help her secure a strong standing with several big-name luxury brands.

That’s how the model often earned a spot in their ad campaigns, exhibitions, and independent runways, or walked for them during fashion weeks in London, Milan, and Paris over the ensuing decade. However, everything turned upside down when she was in her 30s as she was diagnosed with skin cancer, driving her to reflect on her overall ambitions, experiences, and goals. Even though Amanda was arguably at the peak of her modeling career and had earned the moniker of “Longest Legs in Belgravia,” she realized it was time for her to move on. Therefore, she stepped back and dedicated every bit of her energy to her treatments while also working towards launching her own skincare brand, Amanda Caroline Skincare.

Amanda was also operating Forever Young Lifestyle Ltd. by this point, a company she established in 2019 to serve as a platform for her potential future businesses in beauty, lifestyle, and wellness markets. Amanda Caroline Skincare came into existence in January 2020, with the sole aim of helping clients focus on aesthetics, beauty, longevity, and wellness without compromising on quality. Less than 2 years later, they’d launched their Haute Lift Collection and opened the 3-story Amanda Caroline Maison in Belgravia, which served as both their headquarters and test clinic. Since then, Amanda has opened The Amanda Caroline Secret Door Clinic in Belgravia, an exclusive, luxury clinic offering specialized mind, body, and soul treatments delivered by experts.

Amanda is also a proud public figure who has been active in society and on social media since at least the early 2010s, so she admittedly leads a rather glamorous life. However, she has never been hesitant about letting people into her space, which is how she ended up on ‘The Millionairess and Me’ in 2022 and Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of London.’ Most recently, though, the reported investor in Crown Affair Haircare has ventured into music, where she serves as a DJ and often performs under the stage name Belgravia Blonde. Signed by NXT Wave Talent Management, the artist’s debut single, titled “Back to Paddington,” came out in May 2026.

Amanda Cronin’s Net Worth

Amanda Cronin has undoubtedly been working for over 4 decades as of writing, but it’s hard to compute her overall income because the financial details of her endeavors aren’t publicly available. While we can estimate that she earned at least $50,000 per year as a model throughout her teenage years and 20s, we cannot estimate her net profits from her many businesses. That’s because we have nothing to go off on – not the exact sum of the capital she invested, not her overhead costs, not her sales trajectory, and not her potential client numbers. Therefore, since the services Amanda offers have always been luxury and have seemingly generated big profits, we can only imagine she has likely made millions from her entrepreneurial journey.

As for her career on social media, we believe she bags between $0.04 and $0.06 per 1,000 views on her posts, plus an additional $30,000 to $50,000 for any paid partnerships/sponsorships. Then, coming to her current stint on television, it has been reported that the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of London’ makes around £45,000 ($56,000) per year for starring on the show. Taking all these factors into consideration, along with her assets, her investments, and her expenses, we estimate her net worth to be in the range of $50 million. This sum includes the estimated valuation of her real estate portfolio – her £12 million ($15.05 million) luxury home in the affluent neighborhood of Belgravia, her £11 million ($14.5 million) luxury space in the elegant district of Mayfair, and her properties for her businesses.

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