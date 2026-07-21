Amanda Cronin: Everything We Know About The Real Housewives of London Star

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of London’ offers a glimpse into the lives of some of the city’s most affluent and influential women. It is a peek into their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social circles, business ventures, and personal relationships. The series explores what it means to have a life at the top in one of the world’s most prestigious cities. In season 2, Amanda Cronin returned as one of the central cast members. By the time she joined the show, she had already established herself as a successful entrepreneur and socialite and was operating at the apex of a large business empire. Her confidence and glamorous lifestyle quickly made her one of the standout personalities of the season.

Amanda Cronin Lived in Many European Cities Before Returning to Her Birthplace

Amanda Caroline Cronin was reportedly born on September 14, 1968, and has said that she grew up in Southampton, England. As she got older, she spent time living in various parts of the world, including the Mediterranean, Monaco, and the Swiss mountains, experiences that allowed her to see different cultures and broaden her perspective. Amanda has often spoken about the 12 years she spent in Monaco, describing them as the period during which she truly developed her sense of fashion and learned to express herself confidently. Her modeling career began when she was still a teenager after being scouted at a young age. Over the following decade, she went on to walk runways during fashion weeks in Milan, London, and Paris. She became known for her striking appearance and has often been referred to as having the “longest legs in Belgravia.”

Amanda Cronin Runs Two Successful Skincare Businesses She Built From Scratch

After building a successful career in fashion and modeling, Amanda Cronin faced a turning point in her 30s when she was diagnosed with skin cancer. The experience prompted her to reassess her priorities and gradually shift her focus away from modeling and toward entrepreneurship and beauty-related ventures. In April 2013, she began establishing herself as a public personality and influencer and built a presence across London, Monaco, and New York. In March 2019, she launched FOREVER YOUNG LIFESTYLE LTD, which was a reflection of her growing interest in luxury lifestyle, beauty, and wellness businesses. The following year, in January 2020, she founded Amanda Caroline Skincare, a premium skincare brand that became one of her most prominent business ventures.

Amanda also expanded into the aesthetics industry through The Amanda Caroline Secret Door Clinic in Belgravia, where a range of skincare and beauty treatments are offered. Amanda’s profile continued to grow beyond business. In February 2022, she appeared in Channel 4’s ‘The Millionairess and Me,’ giving viewers a look into her lifestyle and entrepreneurial success. She also explored music, performing as a DJ and becoming part of the group After Angels. She usually performs under the stage name Belgravia Blonde.’

By 2025, Amanda had become a recognizable figure on London’s social scene. She is seen attending events such as London Fashion Week and giving interviews to major publications, including Hello! magazine, in December 2025. In May 2026, she added another milestone to her career with the release of her debut single, “Back to Paddington,” a dance-pop track inspired by one of her well-known catchphrases. Over the years, Amanda has successfully reinvented herself multiple times and built a career that spans several of her interests.

Amanda Cronin Calls Herself a Mother to Three Children

Amanda Cronin married Monaco-based energy entrepreneur Mark Daeche in 2013. The couple reportedly met at Nobu and later celebrated their marriage with a lavish ceremony in Monaco. Following their wedding, Amanda embraced her role within a blended family and welcomed Mark’s two children into her life. She also has a daughter, Sofia, from a previous relationship. Now in her mid-20s, Sofia has remained an important part of Amanda’s life and is someone she frequently speaks about with pride. Amanda and Mark got divorced in 2019.

In 2022, rumors circulated linking Amanda to singer Andrew Ridgeley, although the speculation eventually faded and neither became publicly associated as a long-term couple. Amanda has since spoken openly about her personal life and said that her most recent relationship ended because she was looking for a monogamous commitment. She has also expressed hope that her increased visibility as a reality television personality might help her meet someone new. For the time being, Amanda appears to be single and focused on her career and her growing list of business commitments.

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