Cameron and Michelle From MAFS: Everything We Know

In season 20 of Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight,’ the relationship experts matched seven pairs, one of whom was Cameron Mitchell and Michelle Le. Like many other participants, they entered the experience after experiencing frustration in the dating world. Cameron had been mostly focused on his professional life, and his luck in love had often eluded him, leaving him hopeful that experts could find him his forever partner. Similarly, Michelle had gained financial success but found it difficult to find the right partner who truly complemented her. When the matchmaking process finally brought them together, their shared traits quickly laid the foundation for a genuine bond.

Cameron Mitchell and Michelle Le’s Journey Was Shaped by Their Past Experiences

By the time Cameron Mitchell entered the show, he had never been in a long-term relationship. He had reached a point in his life where he genuinely felt ready to settle down and build a family. Many of his friends had already tied the knot and were raising their children, while he was still searching for the person he could share his future with. Although he tried his luck with dating apps, he could never find a lasting connection. Cameron once shared that most of his relationships lasted for around six months. Having accomplished her professional milestones, Michelle was also ready to build a family with her husband.

Michelle revealed that her plans became complicated when she was diagnosed with fibrosis when she was just 26 years old. It left her worried about whether she would be able to have children in the future. It prompted her to undergo IVF treatment to freeze her eggs, which would help her embrace motherhood when the time was right. Michelle had even ended a three-year relationship that had almost culminated in an engagement, but she walked away because she felt that person wasn’t her forever partner. She wanted a lifelong travel companion who would explore the world beside her. When the experts paired her with Cameron, they saw an opportunity to turn both of their long-held dreams into reality.

Cameron’s Confession Helped Strengthen His Bond With Michelle

On their wedding day, when Cameron and Michelle first came face-to-face at the altar, their initial nerves created an awkwardness, but it soon dissipated as they exchanged warm smiles and laughed together. As they exchanged their heartfelt vows and became officially married, their families watched hopefully for their harmonious future. The celebration continued at the reception, where Cameron and Michelle shared their first dance. Their noticeable height difference quickly drew smiles and laughter from everyone around them.

Once Cameron and Michelle headed toward their suite, he admitted that he had never been in a serious relationship. Upon hearing that, she became concerned, wondering if he would “nitpick” everything about her. He quickly reassured her that he was fully committed to making the marriage work, but acknowledged that since he had been accustomed to making decisions solely for himself, the marriage was going to be a challenge. Their honest exchange helped ease the tension and allowed the couple to begin building trust from the beginning. Their shared commitment further pushed them forward toward a new chapter together.

Cameron Channeled His Passion for Basketball to Become a Coach

From a young age, Cameron Mitchell has been passionate about basketball. Eventually, he began his career as a Professional Basketball Player with the Limerick Eagles Basketball Club in September 2010, remaining with the team until March 2011. Over the following years, he continued playing for Sagrados Corazones Basketball Club and Warrnambool Seahawks Basketball Club. Shortly after, Cameron took on several professional roles and honed his skills before joining Portland Community College as an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach in September 2022. His skills ultimately helped him get promoted to Head Men’s Basketball Coach at the institution, and he currently continues to serve in that role.

In September 2024, Cameron excelled in his role as a Coaching Associate at Rip City Remix and served there until October 2025. At the same time, he offers basketball development training through several types of CLA programs, helping aspiring athletes sharpen their skills and reach their potential. Away from work, Cameron spends time relaxing on picturesque beaches, notably taking a memorable trip to Costa Rica in January 2026. Yet, amid everything, he always returns to his family, especially his parents, Mike and Grace, and his sister, Barbara. Cameron is equally devoted to his furry pup, who frequently accompanies him on long walks.

Michelle Has Found Success in Her Career While Staying Grounded in Her Family

Michelle Le proudly shared on the show that she was from an immigrant family whose roots trace back to Vietnam, a fact that played an important role in shaping her work ethic and values. She began her professional journey as an Operations Intern at Seattle Children’s in May 2015, before leaving the position after four months. In October 2018, she became a Leadership Technical Sourcing Recruiter for the Amazon Advertising department at Amazon. During her time at the department, Michelle continued to advance through a series of positions, including Technical Sourcing Recruiter, Client Lead Technical Recruiter, Technical Recruiter, and SDE Sourcing Team Lead and Senior Client Lead for Amazon Entertainment.

Ultimately, Michelle became the Senior Program Manager for Entertainment Talent Operations – University Hiring at Amazon before leaving the organization in January 2026. From March to June of the same year, she continued to advance in her role as Senior Program Manager of Intern Programs at Blue Origin. Since July 2026, Michelle has been showcasing her skills in her position as a Business Operations professional at the Federal Aviation Administration. In her personal life, her world revolves around her family, especially her brother, Colin, and their parents, Bangco and Linhco. On lazy weekends, Michelle enjoys spending quality time cuddling with her adorable pup.

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