Mecca Amen and BelléJolie Force From MAFS: Everything We Know

For both Mecca Amen and BelléJolie Force, what was important was staying locked in on the process and not swaying from the commitment they had made. They were ready for whatever came their way and chose to put their trust in the experts on Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 20. After sharing what they ideally wanted in a partner and a marriage, both felt they had done their part and were prepared to sit back and watch the experiment unfold. Excited about the possibility of finding a lasting connection, they took to the journey with open minds and hopeful expectations for what was ahead.

Mecca and BelléJolie Had Trust Issues Because of Their Childhood Experiences

When the experts put Mecca Amen and BelléJolie Force together, there was a lot that they had in common. Mecca had a difficult childhood. His mother left when he was quite young, and after his father remarried, his stepmother also left the family. As a result, he developed a deep distrust of the people closest to him. He went through some tough years as a teenager, but under his father’s guidance, he matured and grew. Through those experiences, he came to understand that he wanted a family of his own and viewed marriage as a lifelong commitment.

BelléJolie shared a similar outlook. She said that she had not had many opportunities to date because, as a performer and singer, work had always come first. However, she had reached a point in her life where she wanted to find someone to settle down with and have children. Having grown up without a father figure, she admitted that trusting men did not come easily to her, but she was ready to give herself fully to the experiment and see where it could lead. She was ready for the next chapter of her life and the challenges that came with it.

Mecca and BelléJolie Shared a Sense of Humor With Each Other

One thing BelléJolie knew before she walked down the aisle was that she was not ready for a kiss. She understood that the experiment was unconventional, but she said that she had always been shy and a little coy, and kissing someone she had just met did not feel natural to her. That is why, when she met Mecca, and he simply gave her a peck on the cheek, she was immediately impressed by how respectful he was of her comfort level. As they spent more time together, both realized that they were finding many of the qualities they had been hoping for in a partner. They shared quite a few laughs, had the same lightheartedness and spirit, and found it easy to keep conversations flowing. Their energy seemed to match naturally, and what developed between them felt comfortable, genuine, and exactly right for the moment.

Mecca and BelléJolie Are Able to Creatively Express Themselves

Mecca Amen works as a sanitation worker, but his interests and career experiences extend well beyond that role. Over the years, he has explored a variety of creative opportunities and has become involved in the fashion and modeling world. In 2023, he participated in Fil-Am Fashion Week and has modeled for brands including The ATMN Club, Mediums Collective, and Love Me Not. Alongside his modeling work, Mecca has built a presence on social media, where he shares content about his life, interests, and identity as a person of color. His online following continues to grow, with around 29,000 followers on Instagram alone.

BelléJolie Force is a singer and songwriter who has built a career through her original music and performances. Her catalog includes singles such as ‘Stupid,’ ‘On Everything,’ and ‘I Promised Me,’ along with her EP ‘Naked Diamonds.’ Music has long been at the center of her professional life. Beyond her work as an artist, BelléJolie has also been involved in modeling and promotional campaigns. She was featured as part of SHEIN’s Women Are Art campaign, which was a big break for her creative pursuits and growing profile within both the music and fashion industries.

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