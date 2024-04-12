Amar Singh Chamkila: Where Are the Singer’s Kids Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Punjabi singer-songwriter Chamkila was a trailblazer in every way, shape, and form considering the sheer efforts he put into his career. After all, as indicated in Netflix’s biographical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ he valued his public standing, loved ones, fans, as well as community more than he ever cared about actual money. It thus comes as no surprise he endured a lot of drama and even went to some extremes just to ensure he never had to part from his passion for music — a passion 2 of his kids have inherited.

Who Are Amar Singh Chamkila’s Kids?

Although it’s not publicly known precisely when Chamkila first came across Gurmail Kaur, we do know they’d happily tied the knot per their local norms by the time the late 1970s rolled around. The truth is he was only in his late teens and beginning to build a stable foundation by working at a Ludhiana cloth mill when he married, yet he always knew he wanted to do something bigger. Therefore, despite gradually welcoming two daughters into this world, Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur, his focus seemingly remained on his music, touring, and overall original work.

Nevertheless, Chamkila did remain a part of their lives, even though he’d tied the knot with his duet partner Amarjot Kaur in 1983 without having legally separated from Gurmail in any manner. This new couple had two sons of their own, Jaiman and a young boy, but the latter sadly passed away 15 days following the assassination of his parents – he could not survive without them. The former was hence raised by his maternal grandparents, with whom he already often stayed when the singers were busy traveling the globe to put on incredible shows for their fans.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s Kids Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

From what we can tell, Jainman has followed in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one; he not only dresses like Chamkila but is also a singer who doesn’t shy away from covering his songs. As for his personal standing, it appears as if this 39-year-old is currently based in Ludhiana, where he has a loving family of his own; including a beautiful wife who is also his duet partner. Coming to his opinions on the Netflix original film, he actually had a hand in its production as an advisor and is thus more than happy with it since he know it’ll help keep his parents memories alive.

As for Amandeep and Kamaldeep, it seems like the former prefers to stay well away from the limelight these days, all the while making it clear that she still remembers and loves her father. On the other hand, the latter has also followed in Chamkila’s footsteps to be a singer, but unlike him and her half-brother, she has settled down in Canada alongside her husband – they married in 2022. She actually goes by the stage name of Kamal Chamkila and while her most recent released work is a 2020 album titled ‘Return of Chamkila,’ she is working on new music at the moment.

