Amazing Race Season 3: Where Are They Now?

‘The Amazing Race‘ on CBS is a reality show that tests the spontaneity and adventurous spirit of its contestants. They travel around the world while completing tasks and combining blood, sweat, and tears for their moment of victory. Season 3 featured several bold duos that were well-liked by the audience. They amassed a good fan following, and some of them still have a dedicated fan base after all these years. If you want to learn more about their lives and what they might be up to, then here’s all you need to know.

Where Are John Vito & Jill Now?

John and Jill were a couple who appeared on the show, they slowly and steadily became a fan-favorite and also competed in ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars.’ In their first attempt, the duo secured rank five after their Singapore trip’s failure. As of now, John lives in New York. He leads a private life and keeps away from social media. On the other hand, Jill is married to David Walton, and they both seemingly reside in Brooklyn, New York. As of now, she is a mother of two beautiful boys and spends time with her family, cherishing every day.

Where Are Derek Riker and Drew Riker Now?

Derek and Drew were the twins who had all the ladies swooning for them. They were young, athletic, and fast, which led to them being in the fourth position. Both of them now live in Los Angeles, California, where they work as a director and photographer for models as well as celebrities. The duo was featured on the cover of Angeleno, which showcased their journey of transitioning from models to photographers. The twins’ portfolio depicts their brilliant collaborations with big names in the industry, such as Liam Hemsworth and Rami Malek. Chris Prat, Brett Young, Mark Wahlberg, and Justin Hartley. They have kept their dating lives under wraps but still have a considerable fan following, with literal fan pages dedicated to them.

Where Are Ken Duphiney and Gerard Duphiney Now?

Ken and Gerard, two wholesome and strong brothers, stole everyone’s heart on the show. Their journey came to an end when they struggled to find a taxi, and they came third. Ken now spends his days in New York and donates to multiple foundations and organizations. Gerald is now a Financial Advisor and CFP at Duphiney Financial Network. He’s currently married and possibly lives in Parsippany, New Jersey. Both the brothers prefer the privacy, and do not share their personal details for the public eye.

Where Are Teri Slivers Pollack and Ian Pollack Now?

Teri and Ian were a couple who exhibited the true strength of a married duo with kids. They were close to victory but had to settle for the second position after a mishap in Seattle. The two were fan favorites and also appeared in the third season as well as ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars.’ The duo is still married and reportedly shares a home in Jupiter, Florida. Ian is now a retired Commander of Police Special Operations, and the couple seems to be enjoying their lives together.

Where Are Florinka “Flo” Pesenti and Zachary Golden “Zach” Behr Now?

Flo and Zach had the best chemistry on the show, which resulted in them being crowned as their winners. Flo has built a new life in New York with her two beautiful children, named Everett and Emilia. As reports suggest, she is employed at MacAndrews & Forbes as their vice president of public relations and is currently in a relationship with Dan Abrams, a TV anchor. Her gameshow partner Zach is purportedly married to Elyse Steinberg, who is a documentary director. As of now, he’s the vice president of The History Channel and also has an Emmy to his name, plus he is a father to one amazing child.

