Amber Frey: Where is Scott Peterson’s Girlfriend Now?

During the investigation into the disappearance of Laci Peterson and her unborn son, Conner, the discovery of Steven Peterson’s extramarital affair with a woman named Amber Frey became a pivotal moment. Amber had met Steven just weeks before the incident and was shocked to see his name in the news connected to such a tragic case. She immediately contacted the police, offering her full cooperation, and became a crucial ally for Laci and her family. In Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ Amber bravely recounts the events of that time and how she faced the challenges and adversity that came her way.

Amber Frey Helped Detectives Investigate Scott Peterson

Amber Frey was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 1975. She eventually found her way to Fresno, California, where she worked as a massage therapist. On November 20, 2002, she met Scott Peterson at a bar where a mutual friend introduced them. She recalled that Scott was quick to express his feelings for her, making promises about caring for her for the rest of her life. At that time, Amber had a young daughter and found Scott’s reliability and charm appealing. He told her he had never been married, and since her hometown was on his work route, he would often stop by to see her. However, on December 9, Scott visited her and confessed that he had lied—his wife had passed away earlier that year, and he hadn’t known how to tell her.

On January 24, Amber received a news article from a friend detailing the disappearance of Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, and the detectives’ suspicions of Scott Peterson’s involvement. Shocked, she immediately contacted the police. When they asked her to wear a wire and record her conversations with Scott, she readily agreed, saying all she could think about was Laci and wanting to help find her. Despite knowing the truth, Amber does not tell Scott she knows his lies.

When the police finally confronted Scott with the knowledge of his affair, he called Amber that evening, informing her that he was under investigation but still denied any wrongdoing. By this time, the police had abandoned hope for a confession, and Amber was allowed to cut off contact with him. When Scott’s trial began in June 2004, Amber Frey served as the prosecution’s star witness. She testified against him and, despite facing intimidating questions from the defense, remained steadfast in her testimony. She had been unfairly treated in the media, and her strong-willed and transparent words on the stand changed her perception. Laci’s family and friends came to see Amber as another victim of Scott’s deceit and were grateful for her unwavering support in seeking justice for Laci.

Amber Juggles Two Jobs in Health Services and Hospitality Today

Amber Frey pursued her dream of opening her day spa with the launch of Euphoria Day Spa in March 2002. Although the spa closed in 2015 for undisclosed reasons, Amber has since continued to achieve success. She graduated from Fresno City College with an AAS in Child Development and an AA in General Studies. Afterward, she began waitressing at B.E.S.T VIP Bartending in December 2015, a position she still holds. In March 2019, she took on an additional role as a Health Services Assistant with the Clovis Unified School District, balancing both jobs between Fresno and Clovis, California. Amber endured intense media scrutiny during the Scott Peterson trial, often labeled as a “mistress.” She even hired renowned attorney Gloria Allred to guide her through the legal and media challenges.

Amber shared her experiences in her book ‘Witness: For the Prosecution of Scott Peterson, published in January 2005. Over the years, she has emerged as a staunch advocate for Laci Peterson, passionately pursuing justice in her name. Amber has participated in numerous interviews and appeared in documentaries such as NBC’s ‘Dateline’ and ‘The Murder of Laci Peterson.’ In these interviews, she has consistently expressed her willingness to testify against Scott Peterson again if necessary. In 2022, when Scott was seeking a retrial, Amber once again made her stance clear, holding him accountable for the double murders and reaffirming her commitment to ensuring he remains behind bars.

Amber Frey’s Knack For Adventure Knows No Bounds

Amber has shared that despite becoming embroiled in one of the nation’s most infamous media trials, she has not let those experiences prevent her from living her life to the fullest. She has stayed true to the promises she made to herself and remains passionate about various hobbies. Amber is dedicated to her physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. She is an ambassador for Bucked Up, a health supplement brand, and frequently promotes HOTWORX gym on her social media, vouching for its specialties.

Amber has a close group of friends called the “Fab Five,” with whom she enjoys spending time, whether going to clubs, attending concerts, or exploring the outdoors through activities like trekking and kayaking. She is deeply connected to nature, enjoys gardening, and has a passion for adventure, as shown by her visits to places like the Lumeria Maui Educational Retreat in Hawaii and China Peak Mountain Resort in Auberry. Despite her religious beliefs, she continues living fully, embracing new experiences, and maintaining strong bonds with her friends.

Amber Frey Has Raised Two Amazing Children

Amber Frey is now a proud mother of two grown children — Ayiana Frey and Justin Dean Markovich. Ayiana, who was with Amber during her tumultuous time dating Scott Peterson, is now 23 years old and has grown into a remarkable young woman, making her mother proud. Amber’s son, Justin, was born from her relationship with Dr. David Markovich, a longtime friend and chiropractor in Fresno. David was the first person Amber publicly dated after her ordeal with Scott. Although he supported her during a challenging period, their relationship ended in 2003. In 2006, she married Robert Hernandez, a law enforcement officer. The couple enjoyed two blissful years together before separating in 2008.

Amber has chosen to keep her current relationship status private, focusing instead on her thriving and fulfilling life in Clovis, California. She has found more meaning by dedicating herself to causes close to her heart. In 2024, Amber actively participated in an event organized by Fab Over 40, a magazine that raised funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and worked diligently to garner donations. She is also a strong advocate for mental health and an avid animal lover, with her cat, Harley, being an essential part of her life, almost like family. These passions, commitments, and her friends and family, are the foundation of her strength and happiness today. They have helped her grow into an extraordinary woman who inspires those who glimpse into her life.

