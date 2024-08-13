Lori Heintz and Stacey Boyers: Where Are Laci Peterson’s Friends Now?

Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, vanished from her hometown of Modesto, California. She lived there with her husband, Scott Peterson, whom she had been with since college. Laci’s friends, Lori Heintz and Stacey Boyers witnessed the couple’s relationship grow from the beginning and saw them build a family together. They were shocked and heartbroken when evidence started to indicate that Scott might be responsible for Laci’s disappearance. For them, losing a friend like Laci was beyond comprehension. In Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ Lori and Stacey share memories of the beautiful, kind, and gentle person Laci was. They fondly recount their time together and her profound impact on their lives.

Lori and Stacey Were One of the First To Know of Laci’s Disappearance

Lori Heintz and Laci Peterson first met in the seventh grade, and their friendship quickly grew into a strong bond that made them inseparable. Similarly, Stacey Boyers and Laci were in third grade when they encountered each other at a Roller King, and their friendship blossomed instantly. From that moment, they were constantly at each other’s houses, spending all their time together at school, watching movies, and more. Their close-knit group of four friends, including Rene Tomlinson, remained tight from school through college and into their adult lives in Modesto. They were grateful for the opportunity to stay connected as they grew older. After Laci and Scott settled down, the friends spent nearly every holiday and weekend together, becoming each other’s support systems.

On the evening of December 24, 2002, Scott called Lori and Stacey, asking if Laci was with them. This triggered an immediate panic, and the two rushed to the Peterson home. By the time the police arrived, they had already sprung into action. Lori coordinated with the media to report Laci’s disappearance, while Stacey and the rest of their friends organized search parties to look for her. On April 13, when Laci’s body was discovered, their worst fears were realized. Throughout the investigation, they closely followed the news and became convinced that Scott was responsible for her death. When Amber Frey, Scott’s girlfriend, testified against him, they thanked her for her courage and role in seeking justice. As a result of this experience, Lori, Stacey, and their friends now make a point to keep each other informed about their lives, vowing that no secret is too significant to share within their group.

Lori Heintz is Working as a School Teacher in Modesto Today

Lori Ellsworth-Heintz has been a prominent voice in sharing the story of her friend Laci’s life and the horrific violence she endured. Lori made her first appearance in the 2004 documentary ‘E! True Hollywood Story,’ where she reminisced about their fond memories. Since then, she has been featured in TV shows and documentaries, including ‘Snapped: Notorious’ and ‘Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery’ in 2017. Lori maintains a close relationship with Laci’s mother, and the two frequently meet to honor and celebrate the incredible woman they both cherished.

Lori still resides in Modesto, California, with her husband, their two children, and their adorable puppy, Duke. She currently teaches English as an SDC Parallel Teacher at Peter Johansen High School, where she has built a supportive community of friends since she began working there in July 2017. Lori earned her Teaching Credentials in Special Education and Training from National University in 2009 and previously taught at Fred C. Beyer High School from 2014 to 2017.

Beyond her professional life, Lori’s children keep her busy, but she also makes time to socialize with her friends and engage in challenging and fulfilling hobbies. Aerial yoga, in particular, has become her go-to activity for maintaining not just her physical health but her mental well-being as well. She has also taken an interest in social causes and goes the extra mile to lend her support to issues like suicide prevention. She even organizes fundraisers for people in need. Lori treasures her memories with Laci, considering them the greatest gift, and finds joy in having had the opportunity to know her.

Stacey Boyers is Leading Life as a Successful Realtor

For Stacey Boyers-Birdsong, the quest for justice for Laci and her unborn son, Conner, remains ongoing. In 2021, she posted a picture of Laci, expressing how the hurt, pain, and regret from all those years ago still linger. She vowed not to let justice slip away. She has also been vocal across various news platforms, TV series, and documentaries, sharing Laci’s story and emphasizing her significance. Her appearances include NBC’s ‘Dateline’ and ABC News’ ’20/20,’ among many others. Stacey believes it’s crucial to keep Laci’s story alive and highlight the injustice she faced, especially now that Scott Peterson is seeking a retrial.

Stacey and her family, which includes her husband and two sons, have relocated from Modesto, California, and now reside in Crossville, Tennessee. Despite the move, she has not grown apart from her friend group. Stacey, Lori, and Rene often meet up and stay fully involved in each other’s lives. In Tennessee, Stacey has established herself as a real estate agent at Weichert Realty and Remax Executive Group, where she has become highly proficient in her field. Her typical days are filled with her responsibilities as a real estate agent—showing properties, managing client relationships, and negotiating deals. In addition to her professional duties, she’s a super mom to her sons, accompanying them on vacations, attending their football practices, and ensuring they stay connected with friends, family, and grandparents, including sharing stories about Laci.

Read More: Ted Rowlands: Where is the KTVU Reporter Now?