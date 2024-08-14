Heather Adams and Rene Tomlinson: Where Are Laci Peterson’s Friends Now?

The disappearance and murder of Laci Peterson in December 2002 sent shockwaves across the community and affected her loved ones, including her family members and friends. In Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ several friends of the victim feature in exclusive interviews; two of them are Heather Adams and Rene Tomlinson. Talking about their memories of Laci, both of them expressed how the tragic loss affected them and what was going through their minds during the entire investigation.

Heather Adams is the Owner of a Cheese and Charcuterie Company

Although Laci met Heather Adams and Rene Tomlinson at a different time and place, she shared a close-knit bond with them. During her time at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, Laci first crossed paths with Heather Adams, who was studying Ornamental Horticulture. After graduating, Heather soon landed a job at Landscape Development, Inc. as a Project Manager, a role she filled for about two years, from March 1997 to February 1999.

She soon switched to the Fillmore-based company Quality Ag, Inc., where she was employed as a CFO for more than two decades. In September 2021, she became the owner of NOSH, a company that creates Gourmet cheese and charcuterie. Since the entrepreneur has a rich history of working in the farming industry, she utilizes her knowledge in her business. Moreover, her skills in budgeting, strategic planning, landscaping, and agriculture make it easier for her to take NOSH to the next level.

Heather Adams Loves to Embark on Exciting Escapades With Her Husband

Heather Adams is quite content in matters of the heart. She has been married to Marc Allen since October 7, 2023. Though they haven’t shared the exact details of their first meeting or how they got together, we know the two were dating for at least a year before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. Just like their love life, the surprise proposal was nothing but extraordinary. It was seemingly back in October 2022 that Marc chose a dreamlike spot — atop a cliff surrounded by a lush blanket of trees as far as eyes can see, entirely away from the chaos of the city. They were seemingly on one of their usual hiking outings when Marc went down on his knees and popped the question, to which Heather gladly replied, “YES!”

An Air Force veteran, Marc was previously married to fellow veteran Kate, with whom he has two children — a son and a daughter. Despite their split, it looks like the exes share an amicable bond. Moreover, the kids and Heather appear to have accepted each other with open arms as the teens also attended their father’s wedding. As of writing, we can say that Marc and Heather are leading a blissful married life with their blended family in Reno, Nevada. Marc is a snowboarder, punk rock fan, and tattoo enthusiast who loves to travel around the globe. His adventurous spirit perfectly complements Heather’s zeal for traveling and unlocking new experiences. The two regularly take time from their busy schedules to hop on vacations. In 2022, the duo had a great time on their trip to Anchorage, Alaska, and the island of Aruba.

Rene Tomlinson is an Entrepreneur at Rodan + Fields

Born around the mid-1970s, Rene Coelho Tomlinson grew up in Modesto, California, where she completed his education at Thomas Downey High School. After passing out with flying colors, she went to California State University, Stanislaus, to study Business Administration and Human Resource Management Concentration. She also earned a degree in General Education from Modesto Junior College. In March 2004, she began working for E & J Gallo Winery in the Trade & Event department.

Later, she served as a Training and Development Specialist before becoming a Recruiter at the company from November 2010 to November 2011. After serving at E & J Gallo Winery for several years, Rene then switched to G3 Enterprises, where she was employed for seven years. In June 2019, she bagged a job at PepsiCo, where she was a Traffic Resource Leader for a year before becoming a Warehouse Manager. Having served the company for a couple of years, she was promoted to the position of Staffing Capability Manager in November 2021. At the same time, she has been working at Rodan + Fields since November 2018.

Besides a Great Mother, Rene Tomlinson is Also an Avid Traveler

Previously married to Jeffrey W. Tomlinson for more than a decade, from 1999 to 2014, Rene Tomlinson became a single mother to two children — a son named Aden and a daughter named Emma, after her divorce. Residing in Turlock, California, Rene takes time from her busy schedule to spend time with her family. In October 2022, she traveled to Arizona to celebrate her birthday month and basked in the views of Sedona and the Grand Canyon.

She announced on a social media post, “I made a decision to travel to one new state each year, not necessarily for my birthday, but make plans to go somewhere new.” Given her love for traveling, she has also traveled to Paris, New York, Nevada, and various other places with her friends and family members. In July 2023, she celebrated the 21st birthday of her daughter, Emily, and in December of the same year, she planned something special for the 19th birthday of her son, Aden.

