Brent Rocha: Where is Laci Peterson’s Brother Now?

Laci Peterson’s disappearance from her Modesto, California, home without a trace left behind in December 2002 was definitely something that shook the entire state to the core. After all, as chronicled in Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ she was eight and a half months pregnant at the time, and it turned out it was none other than her husband who had slain both her and their unborn son. Therefore, of course, her entire family has been affected by the matter, not only because they lost her but also because they believed in him and trusted him with everything they had.

Brent Rocha And Laci Peterson Were Close

Since there was just a 4-year age gap between Brent and Laci, with him being older and them having two blended families to grow up alongside, they developed a special bond over the years, too. According to reports, this duo truly cared and loved for one another, so Brent was, of course, one of the first ones to agree to talk to Scott following her disappearance and give interviews despite his preference to stay well away from the limelight. However, it wasn’t until it came to light that Scott had been unfaithful that he truly began to believe his brother-in-law had a hand in his sister and unborn nephew’s disappearance.

Brent Rocha Gave a Powerful Impact Statement

Although Brent didn’t attend court every single day during Scott’s trial for double murder or take the stands against him, he did make his feelings for him clear during his sentencing hearing, going as far as to admit he almost killed him. He said, in part, “It’s difficult, Scott, to get up here and speak to you of what you’ve done, you know. It’s not an easy thing to do, to actually confront the killer of Laci… Laci and Conner are the true victims here, but you’ve also caused a lot of other people a significant amount of pain… You’re evil and you still have the readiness to commit evil.”

Brent added, “Death is the appropriate punishment for your crime, and I knew that immediately, when Laci was missing, that you were responsible. On Jan. 4, 2003 I went and bought a gun. I already knew at that point in time you were guilty. I chose not to kill you myself for one reason: So you would have to sweat it out and not take the easy way out. I’m grateful I made the right decision. You have shown no remorse for your actions. It’s just hard to believe that you can carry on with life as if you didn’t commit this crime, and it’s, it’s not comprehendible to me… You don’t have any compassion? What happened? I mean, were you depressed? Were you, did you panic? Were you scared? Were you angry? I mean why? … You know, our lives are consumed with this murder. You’ve ruined our lives.”

Brent is Now a Family Man

As mentioned above, Brent prefers to stay away from the limelight, so we unfortunately do not know much about him or his recent personal or professional experiences. However, we do know that he currently resides in California, sharing a happy, healthy, loud home with his wife Amy and their four children, all the while ensuring they spend as much time with his mother as possible. As if that’s not enough, from what we can tell, although the loss of LAci hangs over his head like a dark cloud, he does seem to be doing his best to move on, keep her memories alive, and make it known to his children that they did have an aunt named Laci and a cousin named Conner.

