Prey’s Amber Midthunder: Everything We Know

Amber Midthunder is a young and rising actress who is now making headlines for her performance in Hulu’s ‘Prey,’ which is the fifth installment of the ‘Predator’ franchise. After making her entry into the world of entertainment as a child performer, she has made a significant mark by showcasing her acting prowess in movies and shows like ‘Hell or High Water,’ ‘Legion,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ and ‘Roswell, New Mexico.’ Amber’s unique background and choice of work reflect her exceptional personality and her ability to make the most out of the given opportunities.

Therefore, the fact that the young actress got roped in to play the lead in Dan Trachtenberg’s ‘Prey’ is not at all surprising. In her first starring role, she appears as Naru, a member of the Comanche Nation, a Native American tribe, the members of which are engulfed in a battle with the vicious aliens. Amber garnered critical acclaim for her compelling performances in her first ever starring role, making many curious to know more about her. If you, too, are eager to learn more, we have your back!

Amber Midthunder’s Age, Ethnicity, Family, and Background

Amber Midthunder was born in the Navajo reservation in Sante Fe, New Mexico, on April 26, 1997. The 25-year-old is a Native American who is a part of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe. From the side of her mother, Angelique Midthunder, Amber belongs to Thai-Chinese ancestors. Her father, actor David Midthunder, is also an enrolled member of the same tribe and prides on raising his children in “traditional Lakota spirituality.” This unique native background makes Amber personally connected to her meaningful role in ‘Prey.’ David has movies and shows like ‘Longmire,’ ‘Comanche Moon,’ and ‘Westworld’ to his credit.

Amber’s mother, Angelique, is a former stunt actress hailing from Thailand. She also works as a casting director, running her own firm. As a young girl, Amber also spent some time in California and Florida. The Midthunder family is pretty close-knit, and Amber often talks about her close bond with her parents. Due to the background of her parents — who met while working on a movie — Amber has been exposed to the world of films and acting from a very young age as she used to visit the sets of her parents and her mother’s office quite frequently.

Recalling those times in conversation with The New York Times, Amber said, “I had a Disney princess tent with an air mattress in the bottom for my eighth birthday. I was supposed to be doing my homework, but I’d pop my head up and give opinions.” Talking about her take on the representation of Native Americans, she said, “My dad was very intentional in showing me how, from way back, Native people have been shown in media. Oftentimes in period pieces, we’re boiled down to a hyperspiritualized figure or this violent savage caricature. It affects you when you hardly ever see anybody who looks like you or represents you.”

Amber Midthunder’s Profession

Amber has been working as an actress from a very young age. Making her debut at the age of 4 in 2001 with the role of a little girl in ‘The Homecoming of Jimmy Whitecloud,’ the young actress went on to appear in ‘Sunshine Cleaning,’ ‘Swing Vote’ and the 2009 film ‘Not Forgotten’ in minor roles. After a hiatus of some years, Amber returned to the screen in an uncredited role as Lilly Stillwater in the TV show ‘Longmire’ in 2012, only to appear again in an episode in 2014. In the same year, she bagged the role of Lana Cleary in ‘Banshee.’

After appearing in minor roles in shows like ‘The Originals’ and ‘The Misadventures of Psyche & Me,’ Amber got cast as a series regular on ‘Legion’ in 2016. The experience she gained working on the show for three seasons helped her hone her skills and gain immense confidence to make a mark as a promising actor in the industry. Amber gained enough praise with her performance as Rosa/Rosalinda Ortecho in the science-fiction series ‘Roswell, New Mexico.’ Amber also tried her hands at directing in 2013 with the short film ‘Don’t,’ where she also served as the co-writer.

Amber’s comfort in front of the camera is natural due to her exposure to it from a young age. Her mother told Santa Fe New Mexican, “She (Amber) was comfortable in that environment. And when you’re comfortable in front of a camera, you can start to explore more emotions. She understands that as a process, just from being around it.” Amber has often gotten impressive reviews for her work, be it from co-actors, directors, audience, and critics. She is also a huge advocate of climate change measures and often posts about it as well as supports various projects associated with the cause.

Amber Midthunder’s Boyfriend

Despite being a public figure, Amber is not super active on social media. But whatever little she shares says a lot about her personal and professional life. The young actress is dating a volleyball player and model named River Rayne Thomas from the Saulteaux First Nation in Treaty 6 Territory. They made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021 and seem quite in love with each other.

Amber and her partner often visit various picturesque locations together, and fans love to see such pictures of the good-looking couple. Thus, as both Amber and River seem genuinely happy with each other, we only wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.

Read More: Where Was Prey (2022) Filmed?