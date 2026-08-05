Amber Mozo: Where is Let’s Marry Harry Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ brought together women from different backgrounds and personalities for reality TV star Harry Jowsey to choose as his future wife. In the first season, Amber Mozo was one of the contestants, and she consistently stood out from the rest. She was confident and decisive when it came to expressing what she wanted from a potential husband, and she challenged Harry in many ways throughout the journey. That was one of the reasons she ultimately made it to the final two and Harry was left with one of the most difficult decisions of the season.

Amber Mozo Touched Harry Jowsey’s Heart by Speaking Vulnerably About Her Father

In the first few days that Amber Mozo was in Harry Jowsey’s house, she did not draw a lot of attention to herself. She shared that she had been married before, as she grew up in the Mormon faith. She later got divorced after realizing that she was a different person and no longer aligned with that lifestyle. It was only after a couple of days that she told Harry she expected to be wooed and did not feel like he was giving her the attention she wanted. She admitted that it was making her lose interest in him, and Harry immediately took notice. He confessed that he enjoyed the chase and the challenge she presented. It made him pay even more attention to her. Amber appreciated the effort Harry began putting in and tried to meet him halfway as well.

After Amber and Harry went on a solo date together, she opened up about growing up without a father and allowed herself to be vulnerable. Harry saw many of his own feelings reflected in her and realized just how close they had become. Following the Las Vegas trip, he no longer doubted that Amber would be one of the women he would take to the finale. After meeting her mother, Harry also introduced Amber to his own family, and they approved of her wholeheartedly. Harry said that Amber brought out a fun and playful side of him, and he could imagine himself being the lucky man who would marry her.

Amber Mozo is Following in Her Father’s Footsteps as a Surfing Photographer Today

Amber Mozo grew up on Oʻahu, Hawaii, where being in the ocean and chasing the golden hour was simply the life she knew. Her father, Jon Mozo, was a renowned surf photographer, but in 2005, he passed away after hitting the reef while taking photographs in the water at the Banzai Pipeline. Amber was just nine years old at the time, and the loss was immense. It was then that she picked up a camera herself to carry forward her father’s passion and make it her own. As Amber honed her craft, she established herself as a surf photographer based in Hawaii, documenting the ocean and the surfing community she had grown up around.

Amber’s work began gaining recognition and has been featured in publications such as The Huffington Post, Freesurf Magazine, and by brands like Urban Outfitters. She has also collaborated with major surf and lifestyle companies, including Billabong, San Lorenzo, and O’Neill. In 2018, filmmaker Tay Steele released the short film ‘Lumière’, which followed Amber from Hawaii to Tahiti while exploring her life and the deep connection she shared with the ocean. The film explores the theme of the ocean being something that had given her so much while also taking away someone she loved most.

Over the years, her work has continued to take her around the world. She photographed in Bali in September 2025 and later traveled to the South Pacific, which has helped her expand her portfolio through international assignments. Most recently, in July 2026, she documented projects in Ibiza, which shows how her career has grown far beyond Hawaii while remaining rooted in the passion that first connected her to her father’s legacy. She continues to be based in Hawaii, where she has turned that lifelong passion into a successful career behind the camera.

Amber Mozo Has Not Confirmed if She is Currently Single

Amber Mozo has always been a huge proponent of following the right energy and living life on her own terms. She is someone whose life revolves around the next trip, the new places she will see, and the free-spiritedness of nature. She has also been a strong advocate of exploring creativity and seems to incorporate it into every aspect of her life. Amber has built a loyal audience through her work and now has about 131,000 followers on Instagram alone, which speaks volumes about the community she has organically gathered over the years.

Amber has not spoken much about her former marriage other than saying that she was quite young when it happened and that they were simply two different people with different expectations from life. There have also been reports and rumors claiming that Amber was the woman Harry ultimately chose to marry at the end of the season. Some of those same rumors further allege that the two separated in early 2026. However, those claims appear to stem from an unverified news leak, and nothing has been officially confirmed. Amber herself has also been careful not to drop many hints or publicly address the speculation.

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