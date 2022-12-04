Amber Rachdi My 600 lb Update: Where is She Today?

TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life’ features several stories of morbidly obese individuals who take the chance to build healthier life and habits. The individuals are all mainly those who weigh more than 600 pounds and are in dire need of intervention with personalized diet plans. These plans are crafted by famous bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan AKA Dr. Now, who guides them with his carefully planned and customized diet and workout regimes.

Fans of the show have been hooked to it because of the fascinating people, and their journeys of determination and patience throughout the show. Thus, there are few patients who are remembered by their fans forever, and one of them is Amber Rachdi from season 3 in 2015. Just like their fans, if you’re curious to know where they are now, here’s what we found out!

Amber Rachdi’s My 600-lb Life Journey

Amber was merely 23 when they appeared on season 3 of the show in 2015. Hailing from Oregon, Amber is a sweet and candid person who poured their heart out in their introduction, talking about their food addiction that made their weight go up to 657 lbs. They also suffered from depression and anxiety stemming from their food addiction which began quite early on in their life. It had always been a struggle for them since they were a child, which shot their weight up to 160 lbs when they were only 5-years-old. Food became their coping mechanism as well as their source of depression.

Amber’s undiagnosed anxiety disorder also contributed to their addiction, and their binge-eating habits just seemed to spiral further over the years. They told the viewers of the show that their weight made them feel like a “nasty yucky monster” and further said, crying, “It’s hard, to be a person.” Since their legs carried most of their weight, it was tough for them to even stand for around 30 minutes without support. However, when they decided they wouldn’t end up that way forever, Amber moved to Houston, Texas, to work closely with Dr. Now. That’s the day they decided that there was no turning back.

They finally went to the show along with their supportive family and learned how to lose some weight before going for bariatric surgery. Following all the strict rules related to food and exercise given by Dr. Now, Amber lost 20 lbs and got approval for gastric bypass surgery. Although they were afraid of the surgery and the fact that they would be cut open, they got themselves together and went ahead with it. It worked wonders for them, as they then managed to lose another 200 lbs. By the end of the show, Amber lost around 267 lbs, making their visit to Dr. Now a successful story.

Where is Amber Rachdi Now?

After the show ended, Amber continued their weight loss journey as they got highly motivated by their success during the show. They felt inspired to eat healthily and exercise in order to bring down their weight even further. It was reported that they additionally lost around 200 lbs, making their total weight loss a whopping 400 lbs. Since their appearance on the show, Amber has also become more confident in their skin and accepts and loves their body in whatever shape and form.

Amber was also reportedly invited to join the follow-up episode of the show called, ‘Where are they now?’ However, they declined the offer saying they did not want to be solely measured in pounds lost, for the rest of their life. They instead would consider appearing on TV only if they were needed to do something worthwhile and accomplishing. Amber is now a social media star with a great number of followers, where they document their journey of self-love and mental health. They also give a glimpse to their fans of their maintaining a healthy diet and working out on a regular basis.

Amber also began therapy after the show to address their mental health issues to cope better with their anxiety disorder. Amber remains true to themselves on social media and updates the fans with their pictures of different kinds of makeup, trendy nail art, and the occasional no makeup and no filter looks to keep things real. Their Instagram bio also reflects self-awareness as it reads, “I was REAL fat. Now I’m just normal-fat.” Additionally, since the show, Amber has come out as queer and now goes by the pronoun They/Them. They are also believed to go back to college and complete their graduation.

During her weight loss journey, Amber had a boyfriend, Rowdy, who was present with them but was not very supportive throughout the process. It was later revealed that they broke up with him after the show ended. In 2016, they had also announced on social media about being engaged to a person whose name wasn’t mentioned. Amber seemingly moved on to a better person who loved and accepted them the way they were.

However, as of today, there’s no way to confirm whether the two are still together. Even if they are, Amber does not feature their partner on any social media platform. Amber was also invited to be a keynote speaker at the ObesityHelp National Conference in Anaheim, California. Thus, Amber now lives a fulfilling and content life, maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine and having a positive attitude towards life.

Read More: Is My 600-lb Life Scripted or Real?