Ambika Mod: The One Day Star Keeps Her Dating Life Private

Netflix’s television series ‘One Day’ is currently basking in the glory of rave reviews. Ambika Mod, who essays the role of Emma Morley, who isn’t a newbie when it comes to being praised for her acting, is at the center of it all with her co-actor, Leo Woodall. With a thriving career as a comedian before stepping into the world of acting, the award-winning British star is going one show at a time, leaving a lasting impression on critics and viewers alike. While her professional life is currently thriving, fans of Ambika Mod can’t help but wish to delve a little deeper into her personal world, particularly her love life.

Ambika Mod is Proud of Her Indian Ancestry and British Upbringing

Ambika Bhakti Mod was born to immigrant Indian parents in Potters Bar in Hertfordshire, England, on October 2, 1995. Her parents are a vet and an accountant. She also has a younger sister named Priya Mod. The sisters are quite close to each other and have recreated a fun childhood memory recently, the image of which Ambika shared on her social media, too. Her parents had shifted to England quite early; her mother when she was a child and her father when he was in his 20s.

Ambika is quite proud of her South Asian ancestry and family’s heritage. She did her schooling at Dame Alice Owen’s School, followed by completing her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts in English Studies from St Mary’s College, Durham, from 2014 to 2017. It was at Durham University’s Revue that she found a liking for acting and sketch comedy, leading her to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2015, where she also served as its President in 2017. She has also done improvised comedy at London’s The Free Association.

Ambika Mod Initially Wanted a Career in Stand-Up Comedy

Ambika didn’t start off with acting at first. She initially worked as a personal assistant for Condé Nast while simultaneously pursuing her passion for comedy at night. Her initial dream was to have a career in stand-up comedy after having performed at both Durham and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. However, when the pandemic unexpectedly struck, she decided to retrain herself as an actor. It was after her retraining that she got her big break in 2022 with the BBC’s ‘This Is Going to Hurt,’ where she essayed the lead character of Shruti Acharya. The role earned her widespread acclaim and appreciation as well as an award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) from the Royal Television Society. Some of her other key roles have been for ‘I Hate Suzie’ and ‘Pet Name.’

It was in 2019 that she got her first break on TV with ‘The Mash Report,’ where she played Sarah for an episode. In 2024, with the television series ‘One Day,’ which is based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name, she further cemented herself as a force to reckon with. However, Ambika had initially rejected the role of Emma as she wasn’t convinced she’d be able to pull it off. Talking to BAFTA on the same, she’d said, “When I first got the audition, I turned it down – famously. Largely because I just didn’t see myself [in that kind of role]. I love the book, and I love the character but I just didn’t see it happening.”

Ambika Mod Prefers to Keep Her Dating Life Private

Ambika Mod is quite private when it comes to her love life. She has not publicly confirmed dating someone, even though her socials have pictures with friends, her family, of her travels, and of her latest television venture. Ambika prefers to keep her personal life, particularly those revolving around matters of the heart, private, ensuring that conversations related to her are always centered around her professional life. However, she does have a pet dog, who seems to be a very close companion of hers, as some of her pictures seem to suggest. Seeing Ambika focus on her acting career, it is safe to assume that she’s currently looking to better her craft and take on professional opportunities coming her way while keeping her private matters away from the limelight.

