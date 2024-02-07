Where Was Netflix’s One Day Filmed?

Based on the eponymous 2009 book by David Nicholls and the 2011 movie by Lone Scherfig, Netflix’s One Day’ is a British romantic drama series that focuses on Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, who meet for the first time in 1988, after which they both graduate and go their separate ways. Although they spend just one day together, the two can’t get each other out of their minds. Years go by and they live their separate and different lives, but they hold onto the special feeling they felt for one another that one day they spent together. So, an extraordinary relationship, full of ups and downs, begins.

Over the next two decades, Dexter and Emma catch up with each other on the same date they met for the first time, and they get into fights, arguments, laughter, and tears, experiencing joy as well as heartbreak. Created by Nicole Taylor, the show adaptation features compelling performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, Ella-Rae Smith, and John Macmillan. With a bunch of picturesque yet different locations filling the backdrop through each episode, it raises several questions regarding the actual shooting locations of ‘One Day.’

One Day Filming Locations

‘One Day’ is filmed in different parts of the world, primarily in London, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Greece. A few portions are also shot in Paris, France, and Rome, Italy. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season got underway in July 2022 and went on for the next six months or so, before getting wrapped up in January 2023. So, let us follow the couple and get a detailed account of all the specific sites where their romance blossoms in the Netflix production!

London, England

Kicking off the production for season 1, the filming unit of ‘One Day’ set up camp in and around the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. Some important exterior scenes are lensed in and around the Hammersmith Bridge, a suspension bridge over the River Thames in the western part of London. The cast and crew also utilize various other areas of the capital, including the London Borough of Islington. Furthermore, they take over the interior as well as the exterior of La Maison Highbury at 19 Calabria Road in London to shoot some important scenes, while transforming Calabria Road into Trinity Road by fitting a brand new road sign.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The shooting of some crucial sequences takes place in Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland. In order to shoot the college scenes of the lead characters, involving the graduation ball portion, in the debut season, the production team made the most of the campus of the University of Edinburgh’s Old College. The areas around the city centre, West End, Old Town, Arthur’s Seat, Grassmarket, South Bridge, and the Vennel Steps, also serve as important filming sites for ‘One Day.’

The cast and crew also take over several streets across the capital city to shoot pivotal portions, including Chambers Street, Infirmary Street, Nicolson Street, Drummond Street, South College Street, and West College Street. During the shooting, the locals were warned about the use of drones with some tight security on the ground level to clear the way for them to take off and land.

Greece

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit also travels to Greece, especially Paros. Situated in the central Aegean Sea, the Greek island is predominantly white and blue in color, making it a picturesque tourist spot as well as a filming site. Besides that, the small island of Antiparos, which is just a couple of kilometers away from Paros, also serves as one of the production locations for ‘One Day.’ The filming unit made the most of yet another Greek island of Naxos to record some important scenes.

Other Locations

Additional portions for ‘One Day’ are also taped in other European sites, such as the City of Love — Paris. The Eifell Tower may or may not feature in the backdrop of some scenes set and shot in the French capital. Furthermore, it appears that a few pivotal sequences are also shot in Rome, specifically near Fontana dell’Acqua Paola in Via Garibaldi, Roma.

