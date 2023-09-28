AMC Orders Gramercy Park Starring Millie Brady and Brian Cox

AMC has ordered a new series titled ‘Gramercy Park,’ starring Brian Cox and Millie Brady. The show is written by Janet Dulin Jones. 20th Television collaborates with Ocean Sky Entertainment, Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films, and Entertainment One for the production and eventual distribution of the project.

The historical series, set in New York City in 1883, revolves around Kate Donovan, an Irish immigrant who becomes a prostitute to fund the upbringing of her younger sister Maureen after their parents die in an accident. Kate then becomes mistress to some of the most influential men on Wall Street, while her sister, upon assuming a new identity, becomes the darling of New York Society and marries into one of America’s most influential families. Kate and Maureen’s lives get threatened when Osgood Plimpton, a lawyer and fixer to the great and powerful, learns about their “secret.” The secret could destroy Kate, her sister, and everything Kate has built.

Jones is best known for co-writing Lifetime’s TV movie ‘What If God Were the Sun?’ starring Gena Rowlands and Lacey Chabert. She is also an acclaimed playwright and a finalist of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Nicholls Award for screenwriting. She is also an uncredited writer of ‘A Map of the World,’ starring Sigourney Weaver and Julianne Moore.

Cox and Brady headline the cast. Cox’s character is currently under wraps and Brady is expected to play the protagonist Kate Donovan. Cox most recently concluded portraying Logan Roy in ‘Succession’ and finished filming Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s ‘The Electric State’ and Craig Johnson’s The Parenting. His recent credits include Nicholas Booker in ‘The Independent,’ Ike Fletcher in ‘Mending the Line,’ Max in ‘Prisoner’s Daughter,’ Paul Rivers in ‘Separation,’ etc.

The recent credits of Brady, who is known for playing Aethelflaed in Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom,’ include Claire in ‘Double Blind,’ Eliza in ‘Surface,’ Lily Laurence in ‘Roadkill,’ Cleo in ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and Anastasia in ‘Teen Spirit.’

Gabriel Byrne, who is known for his performances as Keaton in ‘The Usual Suspects,’ Steve in ‘Hereditary,’ Tom Reagan in the Coen Brothers’ ‘Miller’s Crossing,’ and Enzo Ferrari in ‘Lamborghini,’ plays Osgood Plimpton. Mira Sorvino is also a part of the cast, joining Byrne once again after sharing the screen with the actor in ‘Lamborghini’ as Annita. Her recent credits include Katherine in ‘Sound of Freedom,’ Carol in ‘After Ever Happy,’ Rosemary in ‘Shining Vale,’ Marcia Lewis in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ and Nick in ‘The Last Job.’

Mike Newell, who is known for directing ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,’ and ‘Donnie Brasco,’ is on board as a director, along with Scott Winant (‘Thirtysomething,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘True Blood,’ and ‘Fargo’). In addition to Jones, the production team involves Lauri Apelian and Brenda Friend.

