The penultimate episode of ‘American Gods’ season 3 sees Shadow question if he is willing to pay the price for the life of peace he has worked so hard to build. The explosive episode also sees Laura learn to use Odin’s spear and Wednesday holding peace talks with Mr. World. The episode masterfully moves all the pieces on the chessboard where they need to be for an enthralling conclusion to season 3. But before we discuss the details of the eventful episode in the recap section, let’s take a look at how the ‘American Gods’ season 3 finale is shaping up and what we can expect from it.

American Gods Season 3 Finale Release Date

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 10 will premiere on March 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz.

Where To Stream American Gods Season 3 Finale Online?

To watch ‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 10 on your television sets, simply switch to the Starz channel on the above-mentioned date and time. The episode will be available to stream on Starz’s official website shortly after its premiere. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can choose to watch the episode online with the help of any of the live TV or VOD platforms such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, PhiloTV, DirecTV, Apple TV, and iTunes. Additionally, you can watch the final episode of season 3 (along with all previous episodes of the show) by adding Starz to your existing Hulu or Amazon Prime subscription.

American Gods Season 3 Finale Spoilers

The tenth and final episode of ‘American Gods’ season 3 seems all set to deliver on the promise of Shadow’s destiny that has been hinted at in the past. It is highly possible that Shadow is completely changed by Wednesday’s death and is drawn back into the folds of the war between the Gods. Here’s the official synopsis for the finale titled ‘Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree’ – “Teetering on the edge of war and peace, the gods gather to mourn a loss; Bilquis’ divine journey brings her to an unexpected revelation; Shadow finally embraces destiny.” Check out the promo for the episode below:

American Gods Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode of ‘American Gods’ season 3, titled ‘The Lake Effect,’ sees Shadow return home to his lakeside house and find that Derek has hung himself. Chad and Shadow are both devastated at what looks like a suicide on the troubled kid’s part. However, when Shadow finds Allison’s coat in Derek’s room, he and Chad grow suspicious. After a little psychedelic trip of Shadow’s trademark visions, we learn that it is Anne Marie who has been kidnapping the kids and offering them as sacrifices to the Norse Gods.

A gun-toting Chad arrives and fires at Anne Marie, who is invulnerable to the bullets. Shadow grabs the knife hanging on the wall, which was once used by the Norse gods, and slits open Anne Marie’s throat while she is distracted by Chad. With Anne Marie dead, the town slumps back into its previous state of bad luck. Elsewhere, Laura is learning to use Odin’s spear under Doyle’s guidance. However, she doesn’t make a lot of progress, and Doyle lends her his lucky coin so she won’t miss her mark when she comes face to face with Wednesday.

Laura longs for companionship, considering this could very well be her last day, should she fail to kill Wednesday. She tries to have sex with Doyle but changes her mind as she realizes it’s a bad habit she’s used to. Wednesday approaches the leader of New Gods, Mr. World, and tries to hold peace talks. Mr. World instead asks Wednesday to surrender, which prompts Wednesday to recede in his peace talks. As he steps outside the planetarium, Laura arrives and hurls the spear towards Wednesday. With the help of her lucky coin, her aim is immaculate. The spear pierces through Wednesday, and he falls to the ground, seemingly dead.

Read More: American Gods Filming Locations