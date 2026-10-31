American Horror Story Season 14 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

In its thirteenth season, FX’s ‘American Horror Story’ brings Satan to Earth, attempting to take it over by winning a bet with God. The witches led by Cordelia Goode vow to stop him, with some help from Satan’s unexpected connections. In the end, things turn out very differently from expected, but the bittersweet ending leaves the world a more hopeful place. However, the horrors will continue in the show’s 14th season. It was renewed a week before Season 13’s finale on October 29. Co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that he has already started writing the season, which promises a faster production process. Considering this and the fact that most other seasons have been released about a year from their predecessors, it is likely that the series will return sometime in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

American Horror Story Season 14 Will Return to the Anthology Format

When ‘American Horror Story’ started airing in 2011, it remained an anthology series for its first few seasons. Each installment focused on a new story with a different set of characters, even though most of the cast members remained the same. Over the years, subtle details established the fact that the stories existed in the same universe. Still, it wasn’t until much later that the show properly continued the storylines of previous seasons. ‘AHS: 13’ leans heavily into this approach, bringing back some of the most popular characters from various seasons. However, Ryan Murphy has confirmed that this “greatest hits” approach will not be repeated.

Murphy described Season 13 as a tribute to all the seasons that came before it. However, with the 14th season, he seems more interested in returning to the show’s roots of telling a fresh new story. He has also expressed his desire to bring his projects back to LA, which could mean the next season is set there. At the same time, he has also explored the possibility of taking ‘Horror Story’ to an international level. Since it is “American” Horror Story, the next season is likely to be set in America. The international version might be developed as a spin-off tied to the main show.

Over the past 13 seasons, the show has jumped across decades, cities, and even timelines to deliver a varied spectrum of stories. There have been ghosts, witches, vampires, serial killers, Antichrists, and even aliens. Notably, werewolves haven’t yet shown up. While Murphy is known to have said “no werewolves” in ‘AHS,’ he made the same remark about vampires, and yet we have seen them twice already. Perhaps the show’s creators might have changed their minds about the lycanthropes as well, and we might see them in a future season. Rest assured, varied creatures, old and new, are expected to drive the plot of Season 14.

American Horror Story Season 14 Might Retain Its Recurring Cast Members

One of the things that has made ‘American Horror Story’ stand out is the way it has had major cast members returning for multiple seasons. Actors like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, along with Jessica Lange, have been attached to the show since its early years. While they have not appeared in all 13 seasons, they have taken on different roles over the years, and we will likely see several of them next season as well. This also includes Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Jamie Brewer, and Frances Conroy.

Season 13 has also brought in newcomers to the ‘AHS’ world in the form of Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, Avantika, Elle Chapman, Alex Consani, and Orlando Jones (replacing Lance Reddick as Papa Legba). Since Ryan Murphy is known for working with the same actors, some or all of these actors might also appear in the next season. Interestingly, Season 13 was also set to introduce Ariana Grande to the world of ‘AHS.’ However, scheduling conflicts prevented her from taking on the role. Since both Murphy and Grande have expressed interest in working together again, we may see the pop star next time around.

Read More: AHS 13: Does Satan Die? How do the Witches Defeat Him?