America’s Culinary Cup Contestants: Where Are They Now?

Cooking competitions have long been a staple of television, but only a few manage to capture the intensity, creativity, and sheer passion of the culinary world like season 1 of CBS’ ‘America’s Culinary Cup.’ The series brings together 16 talented professional chefs from diverse backgrounds, each hoping to prove that their flavors, techniques, and innovations deserve the spotlight. From elaborate signature dishes to high-pressure challenges, the show pushes contestants to their limits as they cook against the clock. At the heart of the competition are judges Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne, with Padma Lakshmi serving as the host. The stakes are now higher than ever as the winner walks away with a life-changing cash prize of $1 million.

Kim Alter Continues to Shine as an Owner and Chef Alongside Her Partner

Kimberly Alter, also known as Kim, is the owner and chef behind the acclaimed restaurant Nightbird in San Francisco, California. Her culinary influence continues to grow, as in January 2026, she became a Semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award. In that same month, her restaurant announced that it would donate 10% of its sales on that particular day to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, standing in solidarity with millions of immigrants. Despite having a demanding career, Kim explores new passions, as in February 2026, she participated in her first kintsugi class. Beyond this, she shares a fulfilling life with her partner, Ron Boyd. In March 2025, Kim shared a major heartbreak, revealing that she lost both her furry pups, Nuggy and Ralphie.

Katie Button Blends Her Culinary Talent With a Fulfilling Family Life

Katie Button is best known as the chef and co-founder of Cúrate Bar de Tapas, which is a Spanish restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina. It is essential to note that her achievements extend far beyond the restaurant’s kitchen, as she is the winner of the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award in 2022. She also stepped into the spotlight as the host of the series, ‘From the Source.’ Adding author to her list of accomplishments, Katie released her own cookbook, ‘Cúrate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen.’ Most recently, in March 2026, she engaged with the culinary community by attending DayTrip in Asheville. In her personal life, she devotes herself to her husband, Felix Meana, and her children, Gisela and Lalo.

Keith Corbin is Thriving With His Restaurant and Non-Profit Organization

Over the years, James Beard nominee Keith Corbin has become a prominent figure in the culinary world as the chef and co-owner of Alta Adams Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. His influence extends further through another venture, Adams Wine Bar and Bottle Shop, and his involvement with Locol. He has also established a non-profit organization under his restaurant, named Alta Community. Keith has also made an appearance in season 1, episode 5, of ‘Selena + Restaurant.’ Alongside maintaining his own website, he stays connected with his followers on Instagram, where he has over 18K followers. Despite his busy professional life, Keith’s greatest source of happiness comes from his family — especially the love of his life, Renée, and their two beloved children.

Rochelle Daniel Makes Lifelong Memories With Her Husband and Daughter

Hailing from Flagstaff, Arizona, Rochelle Daniel has built a reputation as a talented chef and owner of the restaurant, Atria. Her accomplishments were further recognized when she was inducted into the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame. She stepped into the spotlight on television, appearing on season 4 of ‘Chopped: Grill Masters.’ Rochelle’s talent came into the limelight when she was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest in January 2026. Besides her career, the chef also experiences beautiful moments in her personal life. In November 2025, she reached a milestone when she tied the knot with her soulmate, Mikey Hopper. Together, the couple is raising their beautiful daughter, Ella, embracing parenthood with open arms.

Diana Dávila Balances Her Career With Advocacy for Immigrant Communities

Diana Dávila Boldin leads the kitchen of the Mexican restaurant Mi Tocaya Antojería as the chef and owner. She also founded Todos Ponen, which provides aid to the immigrant community. In January 2026, she was named a Semifinalist for the James Beard Award. By the following month, Diana announced her appearance on ‘Mutual Aid Report,’ where she discussed how the culinary world supports the immigrant community and neighbors. Additionally, she also revealed her participation in the I Cook For event scheduled on March 26. Beyond her professional endeavors, Diana’s heart completely belongs to her son and daughter. Another big part of her life belongs to her adorable pups, including Maya. Unfortunately, Maya passed away in June 2021, leaving a void in her life.

Michael Diaz de Leon Efficiently Manages His Role as a Chef and Director of Operations

Michael Diaz de Leon, who currently resides in Denver, Colorado, is the seasoned chef behind the catering service, Pinchi Umami. Besides that, he also serves as the Director of Masa Operations for the restaurant, Molino Chido. The chef has been working to create his own legacy, which was further highlighted in February 2026, when he announced his participation in the Cookout Con Los Compas event on March 9, where every dollar raised was pledged to the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC). Michael has also steadily grown his presence on Instagram, where he boasts over 5.3K followers and showcases meticulously crafted dishes. In his free time, the Michelin-starred chef enjoys camping trips or simply going on a day out.

Sol Han Celebrates His Culinary Achievements With His Partner by His Side

For Sol Han, the culinary world is marked with creativity and personal milestones. As of writing, he is serving as the Culinary Director of BBianco Hospitality in New York under chef Michael White. Although Sol owned the restaurant, LittleMad, it unfortunately closed its doors on May 15, 2024. His talent came into the spotlight when he was nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. With over 4.2K followers on Instagram, he regularly posts recipes, with the most recent being in January 2026 when he appeared on Grubs Network. Besides his professional achievements, Sol’s heart lies with the love of his life, Lee Yone. The couple reached a personal milestone in April 2024 when they got engaged, before likely getting married on June 16, 2024.

Russell Jackson Embraces His Entrepreneurial Spirit With Multiple Ventures

Russell Jackson is a James Beard nominee with over 40 years of culinary experience. He first caught the audience’s attention as a contestant on season 9 of ‘Food Network Star’ and season 11, episode 18 of ‘Iron Chef America.’ Currently, he is making his mark as a culinary cultural strategist and owns a retail business, Reverence Provisions. Under that same venture, Russell also created SubCulture Dining in New York. His entrepreneurial spirit further helped him build Reverence Phoenix market and gear up for his upcoming business, Niku Maru NYC, this year. In his personal life, the chef is quite dedicated to his wife, Lora Stoyanova, and their beloved son, Bowie. The pair excitedly celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on September 17, 2025.

Beverly Kim is Preparing to Open Her Third Restaurant With Her Partner

Beverly Kim first gained national recognition when she competed on season 9 of ‘Top Chef: Texas.’ Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, she tapped into her entrepreneurial calling to build two thriving restaurants with the love of her life, Johnny Clark: Parachute HiFi and Anelya. The Michelin-starred chef announced in January 2026 that she and Johnny were soon about to open a third restaurant in Evanston. In that same month, she shared her expertise on WGN News, appearing alongside the founder of Burrito Beach. Outside the bustling kitchen, her life revolves around her partner, Johnny, and her three beautiful children. Furthermore, Beverly also maintains a close bond with her parents, three loving sisters, and her beloved nephews.

Buddha Lo Always Combines His Michelin-Star Achievements With Family Joy

Buddha Lo has built a unique professional trajectory for himself as the Executive Chef and co-owner of Huso restaurant. He is also involved with Marky’s, and both these restaurants attained a Michelin Star in 2025. He made his television debut as the winner of season 19 of ‘Top Chef’ and season 20 of ‘Top Chef: World All-Stars.’ Buddha’s work continues to help him reach major professional milestones. In January 2026, he was announced as a Semifinalist of the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: New York State. By February, he participated in the Alumni Series event, which was followed by his feature in the Observer. Beyond this, Buddha pours his love and attention toward his soulmate, Rebekah Pedler, and their two adorable daughters.

Chris Morgan Draws Strength From His Family Amid the Loss of His Mother

Chris Connor Morgan is a remarkable chef with 15 years of experience up his sleeve. His dedication and culinary skill come to the forefront as he works as the chef at the Joon Restaurant in Vienna, Virginia. His career has been marked by achievements, including earning a Michelin Star in 2019 and being a James Beard Foundation nominee in 2018, 2019, and 2024. In March 2026, Chris’s participation in ‘America’s Culinary Cup’ led to his feature in Northern Virginia Magazine. Amid professional triumphs, he faced a significant heartbreak when he lost his mother in January 2025. Today, Chris seeks solace in the presence of his partner, Christal Hoo, and their daughter, Aria. In September 2025, the couple celebrated their daughter’s second birthday, making lasting memories.

Matt Peters is Set to Guide the Next Generation of Chefs in Bocuse d’Or in 2027

Matt Peters has made a name for himself as the 2017 gold medalist of Bocuse d’Or. Over the years, he worked on his cocktail bar, Prélude, but closed its doors in January 2026. By the following month, he announced his candidacy to become the Head Coach of Team USA Chef for Bocuse d’Or in January 2027, alongside another renowned chef, Vincenzo Loseto. By March 2026, Matt partnered with Crown Creative to launch his refreshed namesake website, creating a new brand for himself. In his free time, the chef heads to the golf course, as he is a talented golfer. At the heart of his life is his wife, Lorin Michel Peters, and their two daughters, Belle and Noa. Matt also makes sure to shower their beloved pup, Willow, with immense love and attention.

Malyna Si Harbors a Love For Exploration Beyond Her Professional Life

Malyna Si was the first woman in Florida to receive a Michelin Star in 2023, while working at Capa Steakhouse & Bar at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. By January 2025, she became the lead Chef of Jackson Hole Food & Wine at Hotel Jackson in Jackson, Wyoming. Malyna is currently the partner of ICEX Spain and FWS, and an expert consultant to restaurant owners and hospitality ventures. She was also featured in season 7, episode 6 of ‘Somebody Feed Phil.’ In her free time, she seeks solace from her life in the outdoors or traveling abroad. In May 2024, Malyna experienced Spain’s vibrant culture during one of her work trips.

Cara Stadler Loves Spending Time With Her Wife and Two Daughters

Cara Stadler gained recognition when she first appeared on season 30 of ‘Beat Bobby Flay.’ As of writing, the James Beard nominee is the chef and owner of Bao Bao Dumpling House and Canopy Farms, which serves fresh farm-to-table produce. Although she was also operating Tao Yuan Restaurant, it has now closed, and its current location has been transferred to Bao Bao Dumpling House. Unfortunately, her Zao Ze Cafe and Market also closed its doors on November 1, 2025. On the personal front, Cara’s life is dedicated to her wife, Laura Huckins-Yew, and their growing family. The pair welcomed their daughter, Nola, in January 2024, and their younger daughter, Lina, in November 2025. Cara and Laura excitedly celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary in June 2025.

Philip Tessier Has Received International Recognition as a Seasoned Chef

Philip Tessier has steadily built a name for himself after winning a silver medal at the Bocuse d’Or in 2015 and helping coach his team to gold at Bocuse d’Or in 2017. At present, he is thriving as a chef partner at the Press Restaurant and is associated with Under-Study, a cafe and marketplace. In January 2026, Philip shared that Under-Study had been recognized by Chronicle Food and Wine as one of the most beautiful Bay Area restaurants of 2025. Shortly after, he had the exciting opportunity to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders. In February, the chef joined a collaborative dinner series at Slanted Door. Despite the demands of his career, Philip always makes time for his partner, Rachel Maria Tessier, their three beloved children, and his furry pup.

Emily Yuen is Reaching Heights in the Culinary Industry as an Executive Chef

Emily Yuen was working at the Lingo restaurant when she was announced as a Semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: New York State. Many viewers first caught a glimpse of her talent when she appeared in season 1, episode 3 of ‘Throwdown With Michael Symon.’ In January 2026, Emily moved on from her previous position to join Yingtao as an Executive Chef in New York. In the following month, she announced her collaboration with chef Helen Nguyen on March 24, celebrating Women’s History Month. Beyond this, Emily enjoys spending meaningful time beside the love of her life and their daughter, Lillie. Together, the family often embarks on fishing trips or simple weekend travels to the sunny beach.

