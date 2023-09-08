America’s Got Talent Season 10: Where Are They Now?

NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ is a hit competition series in which competitors from across the globe showcase their unique talents by auditioning in front of a panel of celebrity judges, and those who receive approval advance to subsequent rounds. Throughout the competition, contestants give their best to prove their worth, with the audience and judges deciding who advances to the next round and who ultimately wins the grand prize.

On May 26, 2015, the highly acclaimed show returned for its 10th season, featuring judges Howard Stern, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, and introduced several immensely talented artists to the world. Over the years, the extraordinarily talented finalists have gone on to achieve remarkable success in their careers. If you’re interested in learning more about their journeys, you’ve come to the right place. Shall we begin?

Where is Paul Zerdin Now?

The British comedian and ventriloquist hailing from London emerged as the winner of the tenth season. In addition to the $1 million prize, Zerdin was granted his own headline show in Las Vegas titled ‘Mouthing Off.’ Unfortunately, the show faced closure after just four months due to low attendance. In 2019, Zerdin made a return to participate in both ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions’ during the same year.

Before his appearance on the show, Zerdin had already gained some fame, having made his television debut as a magician on the BBC show ‘Tricky Business’ and winning LWT’s ‘The Big Big Talent Show,’ hosted by Jonathan Ross, in 1996. He has a substantial history of live performances at Butlins and in Blackpool. Additionally, Zerdin has filmed three new comedy specials, available on YouTube and his website, and has a show titled ‘Puppetman’ scheduled for 2023. He has made it big after the show and is at the top of his game as he continues to build a stronger career, putting his skills on full display. When not working, the ventriloquist loves to spend time with the love of his life, Emma Hunter.

Where is Drew Lynch Now?

The comedian who secured the runner-up position in the tenth season, Drew, specializes in stand-up comedy. Since his time on the show, Drew has successfully cultivated a robust online presence, boasting a YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers. On this platform, he shares various content and occasionally streams a show named “Dog Vlog.” Lynch’s videos revolve around candid discussions about his life with his service dog, coupled with his self-deprecating comedy.

In November 2021, Lynch released his first comedy special, titled ‘Concussed,’ available on various streaming services. Notably, Lynch has a stutter, a condition he developed following a softball accident, which he openly discusses and addresses in his podcast titled ‘Did I Stutter?’ As a highly accomplished comedian, his latest special, ‘Short King,’ is accessible to his dedicated viewers. Drew Lynch’s upcoming shows have all sold out, a testament to his remarkable success in the field.

Where is Oz Pearlman Now?

Where is The Craig Lewis Band Now?

The vocal duo consisting of Zuri Craig and Jeffrey Lewis, hailing from Atlanta, achieved a commendable fifth place in the competition, surpassing the progress of any other singing act in Season 10. Following the conclusion of the show, the duo continued to enthrall audiences with live performances and shows. Notably, Zuri Craig also had a regular presence in films by Tyler Perry, featuring in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and “A Madea Christmas” in 2011, and contributing his singing talents to “Madea Gets a Job” in 2013.

In 2016, they released an album titled ‘Must Be Love.’ Unfortunately, in 2022, Zuri Craig tragically passed away at the age of 44, with the reasons undisclosed by his family. In May 2023, Jeffrey Lewis announced his availability for bookings and shows, carrying on their musical journey in honor of his late partner, Zuri Craig.

Where is The Professional Regurgitator Now?

Stevie Starr, widely recognized by his stage name ‘The Professional Regurgitator,’ is a renowned regurgitator who achieved a notable fourth-place finish in the competition. He made a return for America’s Got Talent: The Champions but was eliminated in the Preliminaries. In 2018, Stevie Starr competed for the third time on ‘Das Supertalent’ (Germany’s Got Talent) and emerged as the season’s winner. He further extended his talent by participating in ‘Romania’s Got Talent’ in 2019 and auditioning for ‘Croatia’s Got Talent’ in the same year, where he secured a second-place finish.

Stevie Starr currently offers personal shows, and bookings can be arranged through his website. His career has seen significant advancements, and we extend our best wishes for his continued success in the future.

Where is Benton Blount Now?

Benton, who initially auditioned on the show as both a singer and guitarist, made a successful journey through the competition, ultimately landing among the top 10 finalists of the season. Following the show in 2017, he ventured into acting, featuring in the drama movie ‘Crazy For The Boys.’ He continued to travel across the country, delivering live shows and performances.

However, in 2023, Benton changed his path by securing the role of country councilman for District 19 in Greenville, South Carolina. Notably, his Instagram bio humorously describes him as a ‘wannabe comedian,’ hinting at yet another skill he may be honing. His diverse range of interests and accomplishments is indeed impressive, and we extend our best wishes for success in any endeavor he chooses to pursue.

Where is Derek Hughes Now?

The stand-up magician captivated audiences and skillfully made his way to become one of the final top 10 contestants, garnering national fame and recognition when the show aired. He enjoyed immense popularity with viewers, a sentiment that endures to this day. Following his stint on the show, Hughes showcased his magical talents on various platforms, including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Furthermore, he serves as a consulting producer on TRUtv’s successful magic series, ‘The Carbonaro Effect’.

Derek Hughes maintains a regular presence at a lot of comedy venues but especially the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California, where he recently received a nomination for Parlour Magician of the Year. He holds the distinction of being the only magician ever invited to perform at HBO’s prestigious Comedy Arts Festival. Since 2010, he has been happily married to Charlene Hughes, and together, they are raising two charming young boys.

Where is Gary Vider Now?

The comedian hailing from New York, Gary Vider, gained national recognition as one of the top 10 contestants in ‘America’s Got Talent Season 10.’ Following his appearance on the show, he made notable television appearances on CONAN and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Furthermore, his humorous anecdotes have been featured in esteemed publications like the New York Times and Time Out NY Magazine. Esquire recognized him as a “Comic to Watch,” and he clinched the victory in the 2014 Carolines on Broadway March Madness competition.

In early 2020, Gary released his debut comedy album, ‘Vider Las Vegas,’ and he currently has upcoming shows that are likely to sell out quickly. He also enjoys popularity on Instagram, where he frequently shares snippets of his comedic material. In addition to his career, he takes pride in being a loving father to two toddlers and is leading a fulfilling family life with his wife.

Where is Piff the Magic Dragon Now?

Piff the Magic Dragon, whose real name is John van der Put, is a magician and comedian based in the UK. He had already earned multiple awards from British magic societies prior to his appearance on the show. Following his time on the show, he returned as a guest performer on AGT’s 2016 ‘America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular’ and again in 2017 during Season 12.

In late 2015, Piff assumed the role of resident performer at The Flamingo, where the theater was renamed the ‘Piff the Magic Dragon Theater’ in his honor. He performs alongside showgirl and real-life partner Jade Simone. In October 2020, Piff’s show moved to the much larger Flamingo Showroom with a three-year contract, boasting a seating capacity of 700. Notably, in June 2019, Piff was recognized as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch for 2019.” With a strong online presence, he continually elevates the grandeur and beauty of his performances.

Where is Uzeyer Novruzov Now?

Uzeyer Novruzov, a ladder acrobat originally from Russia, achieved a remarkable feat by making it to the finals of the season. Uzeyir immigrated to the United States in 2002 and was prominently featured in the Big Apple Circus’s production of ‘Dreams of a City’. In 2015, he showcased his talents on the second season of the Italian competition series ‘Tu Si Que Vales,’ where he advanced to the Finals. Uzeyer also competed as “Freeladderman” on Season 11 of “La France a un incroyable talent.” In 2023, he auditioned for ‘Spain’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ but did not progress to the final round.

Notably, Uzeyer Novruzov holds a Guinness World Record for the longest time spent balancing on a 6-meter ladder. He has also become a prominent social media influencer and actively performs at private and corporate events worldwide. His flourishing career allows him to enjoy quality time with his family, including his three lovely children.

