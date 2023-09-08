America’s Got Talent Season 11: Where Are They Now?

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 11 introduced us to a diverse array of talented people, including singers, magicians, comedians, and acrobats, who have continued to make their mark in the entertainment world. These people have pursued their passions, entertained audiences worldwide, and inspired countless people along the way. While their journeys have taken different paths since their time on the ‘AGT’ stage, their talent and determination have continued to shine brightly in the spotlight. ‘AGT’ has played a pivotal role in their careers, launching them into the public eye. But what about after that? What has happened to the finalists of season 11? Are they still pursuing their passions or taken up different avenues? Let us share what we found.

Where is Brian Justin Crum Now?

Brian Justin Crum was among the standout contestants of season 11 with his powerful and emotional vocal performances that struck a chord with judges and the audience. His impeccable song choices and dynamic stage presence earned him a spot in the finals. After finishing in fourth place, he continued to pursue a successful career in theatre and music. He released his cover of Swedish singer Robyn’s “Show Me Love” in 2016, which reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart in 2017.

The singer made an appearance on the Christmas special of ‘AGT’ and was a competitor on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’. Crum has also starred in several theatre productions, including ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ ‘Children of Eden’ and ‘Wicked’. On a personal front, he is enjoying life with his partner, Samer Fawaz, and his dog in Los Angeles, California. Fawaz is an Associate Marriage and Family Therapist.

Where is Grace VanderWaal Now?

Grace VanderWaal is a young and talented singer-songwriter who became an instant sensation during the show. Her unique voice and ukulele skills, combined with her original songs, charmed the judges and audiences alike. She had a certain charm and authenticity that ultimately led to her victory in the competition. Since she left the show with $1 million, she has continued to release her music. She intended to donate a portion of her winnings to charity and acquired two custom treehouses – one for her and another for her sister. The talented singer signed a contract with Columbia Records in September 2016 and released her debut EP, ‘Perfectly Imperfect,’ on December 2, 2016.

Grace released her debut album ‘Just the Beginning’ in 2017, and her subsequent EPs garnered critical acclaim. In 2018, she traveled to Kenya with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to offer the gift of hearing via hearing devices to over 1,000 people. In the same year, she became the youngest 30 Under 30 Music honoree in the history of the Forbes music list. Entering 2019, Grace expanded her horizons by recording her first soundtrack song, “Hideaway,” and even joined Florence and the Machine for her own North American tour, titled ‘Ur So Beautiful.’ She has also ventured into acting with the role of Susan in Disney+’s ‘Stargirl’ and is set to appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ in 2024.

Where is Jon Dorenbos Now?

The NFL player turned magician, Job Dorenbos, brought a fresh and unique act to the stage of ‘AGT’. His blend of charisma, storytelling, and magic made him a finalist in season 11 of the show. Jon’s acts were not only entertaining but also inspirational, as he shared his love for magic and personal journey with the audience. Since then, he has become a renowned magician who has performed at several events and appeared on TV shows. In 2017, he was traded from the Eagles to the New Orleans Saints but had to retire because of an aortic aneurysm that required immediate surgery. However, when the Eagles won in 2018, he also received a Super Bowl ring.

In 2019, Dorenbox joined ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions,’ but was eliminated after he reached the final 12. He is also a corporate motivational speaker and executive producer of the album ‘Stripped Down’ with Steve Carlson. He has also written a book titled ‘Life Is Magic: My Inspiring Journey from Tragedy to Self-Discovery’ and continues to inspire people with his magic and positivity. Dorenbos is also known for his work with charities like ‘Teammates for Kids’ and ‘Punt Foundation’ and owns DAC Framing in Buffalo, New York. He got married to Annalise Dale in 2017, and the couple had a daughter, Amaya Love, in 2019. Currently, he is working as a guest host at the ‘AGT’ Las Vegas Live show at the Luxor Theater.

Where is Laura Bretan Now?

Laura Bretan, known for her extraordinary voice, was another remarkable finalist in season 11. She was able to hit incredibly high notes and convey emotions through her singing. Although she didn’t win the competition, her talent was undeniable, which led her to continue to perform globally and showcase her skills. In 2017, she wowed the audience by performing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ on the finale of ‘The Voice Kids: Romania’.

Laura was also announced as a semi-finalist for the 2019 Selecția Națională, Romania’s Eurovision Song Contest selection in 2019. Even though her song ‘Dear Father’ won the televote, she finished 3rd in the jury, making her the runner-up. Since then, she has continued releasing songs and showcasing her vocal abilities. Her latest single, “After the Rain,” dropped recently and is making all the right waves for the singer.

Where is Linkin’ Bridge Now?

Linkin’ Bridge is a harmonious vocal group hailing from Louisville, Kentucky that brought a powerful message of unity through their music. Their soulful voices and heartfelt performances resonated with the audience. They finished in the ninth position but continued to pursue their passion for music. The group released their EP ‘Linkin’ Bridge’ and continued spreading their message of love and unity through their music.

The members Montre Davis, China Lacy, Big Rome Kim Brough, and Jeremiah Buckner AKA Ekoe Alexanda performed nationwide, including a memorable appearance with Jennifer Lawrence on WHAS11. In 2018, Buckner left the group to pursue his solo career and the group was joined by two new members, Angelo Polk and Elliott Nicholas. Sadly, Buckner passed away in the Louisville killings in early 2023.

Where is Sal Valentinetti Now?

Also known as “Sal the Voice,” Sal Valentinetti wowed the judges and the audience with his classic crooner style. His smooth voice and charismatic stage presence harkened back to the golden era of entertainment. Sal’s renditions of the classics transported viewers to the bygone era of music. After the show, he continued performing at events and venues and embraced his love for the Rat Pack era.

His charm and distinct voice have kept him in the entertainment spotlight. In 2017, he released the EP ‘The Voice,’ which featured covers of songs like ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’ and ‘The Way You Look Tonight’. His other albums include ‘Christmas Presents’ and ‘Little Valentine,’ where he showcased his musical talent. He returned for ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ in 2019 but didn’t advance further. In December 2021, he got married to his longtime girlfriend, Gianna Oliva.

Where is Sofie Dossi Now?

A young and incredibly flexible contortionist, Sofie Dossi, stunned audiences with her jaw-dropping performances. She was able to combine contortion with fire-eating and aerial acrobatics, which created a beautiful and daring act. Her fearless approach to her artistry earned her a place in the finals. Since her appearance on the show, she has continued to perform in several events and even circuses.

Dossi has also ventured into YouTube, where she showcases her impressive skills with her fans. She appeared in ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ in 2019, where she performed an aerial act and won third place. During season 14 of ‘AGT’, she collaborated with violinist Brian King Joseph and singer Bianca Ryan in the first quarterfinals. Dossi has also taken up acting and made appearances on ‘Bizaardvark,’ ‘K.C. Undercover,’ and the Brat TV series ‘Boss Cheer’. She ventured into pop music in 2022 and released her debut single titled ‘Bunny’.

Where is Tape Face Now?

Sam Wills, AKA Tape Face, is a silent comedian and mime artist who brought a unique performance to the ‘AGT’ stage. He covered his mouth with tape and gave a creative, wordless performance that left the audience in stitches. His ability to convey complex emotions and stories without saying a word made him an unforgettable finalist. After the show, he embarked on a successful world tour, captivating audiences with his wordless comedy.

He joined forces with The Clairvoyants and Grace VanderWaal for a three-night concert series in Las Vegas in 2016. In 2019, he returned to ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ and reached the top 4 on one of the nights. He participated in season 15 of ‘La France a un incroyable talent’ in 2020 as part of team Sugar Sammy. In early 2023, the award-winning comedian embarked on a multi-city India tour, covering the cities of New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai. With over 100 shows in his 2023-24 schedule, the New Zealand prop comic is on a roll and we wish him all the very best.

Where are The Clairvoyants Now?

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, collectively known as The Clairvoyants, performed a mind-bending mentalism act on the show. Their ability to create astonishing illusions, predict outcomes, and read minds earned them a well-deserved spot in the finals. Even though they finished in second place, they left a lasting impression on the audience with their incredible performances. Since then, the duo has continued to tour on stages worldwide. In 2017, they were bestowed the title of ‘Stage Magicians of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and received the ‘Mandrakes d’Or’ in Paris in 2020. In 2021, they dazzled the audience in the ‘AGT Las Vegas Live Residency’ at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

Apart from their accolades, they have also graced prestigious venues like Broadway in New York and the Sydney Opera House and have made frequent appearances on shows like ‘The Ellen Show’ and ‘Access Hollywood’. The bond between the two has deepened over the years. The couple got engaged in 2019 and got married in 2022 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. In 2023, they toured across the US and Europe, showcasing their extraordinary talent to their fans.

Where is Viktor Kee Now?

The mesmerizing juggler and performer, Viktor Kee, brought a unique mix of skill and artistry to the show. His juggling routines were technically impressive as well as visually stunning. Viktor’s performances were often set to dramatic music and told a story, which made him stand out as a finalist. Since ‘America’s Got Talent‘ ended, he has continued to perform his talent for audiences across the globe. He is also the founder of the Viktor Kee Foundation, a nonprofit that helps raise funds through special performances.

Viktor drove across the country to raise funds to help families affected by the Ukrainian tragedy. He is also set to support circus arts education, back juggling publications and promote juggling. He left Ukraine with his Wife Ulzii Mergen and settled in Chicago with their two sons for a stable life. Viktor has also collaborated with Selection I.E., to become the artistic director of some prominent shows and establish himself as one of the top artists of Royal Caribbean International.

