America’s Got Talent Season 9: Where Are They Now?

America’s Got Talent is a talent competition show where contestants from all over the world compete for a $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline a Las Vegas show. Contestants include singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and more, making it a diverse and entertaining showcase of talent. In the ninth season, a new feature known as the ‘golden buzzer’ was introduced, and this season was hosted by Nick Cannon again. The finalists left a lasting impact on the audience, and if you’re curious about their current status, we have comprehensive information available. Shall we begin?

Where is Mat Franco Now?

Mat Franco, the first magician to claim victory on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ captivated audiences with his mesmerizing sleight of hand magic. He continued to be a part of the franchise in subsequent seasons until 2023. Following the season finale that aired on September 17, 2014, Franco ventured into producing and starring in his own primetime TV specials on NBC, aptly titled ‘Mat Franco’s Got Magic’.

In 2015, he introduced his live stage show in Las Vegas, known as “Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,” which currently headlines at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in the Mat Franco Theater. His Las Vegas production garnered significant acclaim, earning accolades such as “Best Magic Show,” “Best Performance Venue,” and “Best Production Show” in the Best of Las Vegas Awards, sponsored by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

On July 10, 2017, in recognition of his immense contributions, the LINQ officially renamed the theater as the “Mat Franco Theater.” The city of Las Vegas honored him with a key to the Las Vegas Strip and declared July 10 as “Mat Franco Day.” Beyond his live performances, Mat Franco is a notable YouTube and Instagram influencer, frequently sharing his magic tricks and show snippets online. In 2019, he tied the knot with Tianna Franco, and in January 2023, the couple welcomed a baby into their lives. Together, they are enjoying a thriving and fulfilling life, both personally and professionally.

Where is Emily West Now?

Emily West, originally known as Emily Marie Nemmers, secured the position of first runner-up on the show and had already launched a few singles prior to her appearance. Post her success on the show, West embarked on extensive tours across the United States, initially with her solo performance and later joining the America’s Got Talent Live: The All-Stars Tour! She inked a record deal with Sony Masterworks and unveiled a two-track single on December 2, 2014, followed by her debut album in 2015. Currently, she graces live stages at the Franklin Theater, showcasing her musical talent.

On a personal note, Emily frequently shares glimpses of her family on her Instagram, indicating a close-knit bond with them. Additionally, she proudly embraces the role of a mother to Patsy, her beloved dog.

Where is the AcroArmy Now?

A group comprising seventeen exceptionally skilled acrobats achieved a remarkable third-place finish in the competition, leaving the audience awestruck with their sensational performances. AcroArmy was assembled and coached by Arthur Davis, a member of the Season 1 finalist duo Realis. Following the conclusion of the show, they engaged in a multitude of workshops and live performances for various corporate, public, and special events.

Although their Instagram bio currently states “On hiatus currently,” numerous members of the group are actively involved in training and instructing at the Realis Gymnastics Academy in Redlands. They continue to contribute their expertise to support both national and international athletes, drawing upon their extensive experience in the field.

Where are Sons of Serendip Now?

The classical crossover ensemble composed of musicians Kendall Ramseur (cellist), Cordaro Rodriguez (pianist), Mason Morton (harpist), and Micah Christian (lead vocalist) achieved a notable feat by reaching the top 6 finalists on the show. Their national recognition soared following their appearance, leading to special performances for the franchise in subsequent seasons. The quartet has since embarked on national tours, gracing prestigious venues such as Boston’s Symphony Hall, The Dolby Theatre, and the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Sons of Serendip have also been esteemed guests at various charitable and private events, including Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour closing party. Their collaboration with numerous orchestras often involves performing orchestrations meticulously crafted by pianist Cordaro Rodriguez and cellist Kendall Ramseur. In January 2015, they unveiled their self-titled debut album, which achieved noteworthy rankings in several categories on the Billboard Charts.

Continuing to captivate audiences, they remain active in live events, with their latest music album ‘Mosaic’ receiving resounding success. Sons of Serendip are steadfastly building upon their achievements, paving the way for an even brighter future.

Where is Quintavious Johnson Now?

The young vocalist hailing from Franklin, Tennessee exceeded all expectations by securing the fifth position and was adored for his innate musical talent. His elimination left the audience dissatisfied, prompting an unusual gesture—a consolation prize in the form of a vacation to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, a first-time occurrence since season 1. Today, he continues to thrive as a singer-songwriter, frequently gracing the stage with live performances. Celebrating his 21st birthday in December 2022, he stands at the threshold of a promising and bright future that awaits him.

Where is Miguel Dakota Now?

The soulful singer and songwriter, originally from Nashville, reached the finals and showcased his exceptional talent with a captivating rendition of ‘American Woman.’ Shortly thereafter, Miguel took the independent route and released his debut album, ‘Love and Freedom.’ He has since maintained an active solo career, consistently writing and releasing his music, in addition to collaborating with fellow artists. Miguel also takes the lead in the indie-rock band called Dream Feed. Presently, he resides in Denver, Colorado, alongside his wife and two young children, relishing a tranquil and joyful life enriched by family and music.

