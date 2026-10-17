Amish Revenge: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Josh Muscatine, Lifetime’s ‘Amish Revenge’ follows Anna, a widowed Amish mother whose quiet life is unsettled when a mysterious stranger arrives in her community. Seth claims to be homeless and shares a moving account of his past, prompting Anna and the others to extend a helping hand. However, as Anna’s teenage daughter, Bethany, becomes increasingly drawn to the newcomer, her mother begins to question his story and discovers that his arrival may have far more sinister implications. The thriller movie is all about the Amish lifestyle, and how it is dependent on a sense of community and nature.

Amish Revenge Filming Locations

‘Amish Revenge,’ also known as ‘My Amish Revenge’ and ‘Seduced by an Amish Stranger,’ was filmed in Georgia, with the production moving across Newnan, Senoia, Chattahoochee Hills, and Fayetteville. Filming reportedly began on June 19, 2026, and concluded on June 30. Given the brief filming window, the crew likely built up the Amish community and its surrounding world through a mixture of practical locations and background performers.

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

The historic cities of Newnan and Senoia, located in Coweta County, Georgia, serve as the main filming locations of ‘Amish Revenge. Both cities offer the kind of quaint, small-town aesthetics that fit the movie’s fictional Amish community, with historic streets, lush greenery, and relatively untouched pockets of rural landscapes that help bring the setting to life. For the extended interior sequences, the crew set up camp in Storyteller Studios, located at 279 Brandon Lane, Newnan, perhaps best known for titles such as ‘Secrets To Kill For’ and ‘Secrets To Kill For.’

Senoia, meanwhile, is no stranger to the world of filming, having hosted several major television and film productions over the years, such as ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Footloose,’ and ‘In Dubious Battle.’ The production also ventured into Chattahoochee Hills and Fayetteville. Chattahoochee Hills, in particular, was likely a perfect fit for the rural vistas, and the same goes for Fayetteville. Reportedly, the production also involved Amish elders and community members, café patrons, police officers, crime-scene investigators, and EMTs, all of whom came together to bring the narrative to life.

Mr. & Mrs. Christmas Cast Details

Boti Bliss, Brigdon York, and Alexandra Coble lead ‘Amish Revenge,’ forming the central trio in a story about a widowed mother, a suspicious newcomer, and a young woman caught in his orbit. Bliss is the most established television presence among the three, having while York comes from a musical-theater background and has also trained in improv, comedy, and stage combat. Coble, meanwhile, is a relatively newer face whose recent work has largely centered around film and television.

Boti Bliss as Anna Miller

Boti Bliss steps into the role of Anna Miller, a widowed Amish mother whose life takes an unexpected turn after she welcomes Seth into her community. Bliss is arguably best known for her work as Maxine Valera in the iconic TV show ‘CSI: Miami,’ where she appears across several seasons. She also features as Lee in ‘Ted Bundy,’ Dominique in ‘National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze,’ and Marta in ‘Pulse 2: Afterlife.’ Her television credits include appearances as Abbey in ‘Charmed,’ Angela Martin in ‘Nash Bridges,’ and Judith Lanfranco in ‘Bones.’ With ‘Amish Revenge,’ Bliss takes on the genre she is uniquely proficient with, while also unfolding the psychological layers of the character.

Brigdon York as Seth

Brigdon York takes on the role of Seth, the mysterious stranger whose arrival in Anna’s Amish community sets the story into motion. York has developed a commendable career on the small screen with thrillers and mystery projects. Some of his popular roles include Chad in ‘Where Pretty Girls Die’ and Kyle in ‘Murder in Music City.’ He also dons the garb of Joshua Dag in ‘Water Park Shark,’ adding a unique genre title to his growing résumé. Away from the screen, York has a background in musical theater, which brings a unique touch to his performance.

Besides the two leads, the cast includes Alexandra Coble as Bethany, Anna’s teenage daughter, alongside Sheryl Carbonell as Jenny, Cedric Greenway as Detective Fisher, Rachael Murphy as an officer, and Violet SinClair as Darby. Given that the story particularly zeroes in on the Amish community, the role of every single actor and performer is crucial to bringing the bigger whole to life. As such, everyone involved in this packed cast gives their all to make the best of the production and create a truly memorable story.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Amish Revenge Based on a True Story?