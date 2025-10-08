Amit Amar and Gali Amar: Where Are the Survivors Now?

The second episode of HBO’s ‘One Day in October’ follows the story of Gali Amar and Amit Amar. The best friends arrived at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, also known as the Nova music festival, held near Kibbutz Re’im to have fun. However, the terror attack on October 7, 2023, turned the whole situation in a drastically different direction. To prevent themselves from being found and killed by the terrorists, they hid themselves in a portable toilet, whose door they left unlocked not to arouse suspicion, waiting for rescue to arrive. They crouched on the floor while the sounds of gunfire were heard outside. At one point, a bullet flew through one of the walls of the toilet, but it didn’t hit them. After about nine hours of waiting and praying, rescue finally arrived in the form of the Israeli military, and the girls were taken to safety. The incident left an indelible mark on them, encouraging them to live their lives to the fullest.

Amit Amar is Living Her Life to the Fullest Today

Two weeks after surviving the terror attack on October 7, 2023, Amit Amar wanted a reminder to commemorate the fact that, despite the odds, she survived a close encounter with death. She wanted to “perpetuate [her] private victory” and all her “emotions without words.” She shared these feelings with her friend, Nissim, along with the fact that she wanted a tattoo that would “close a small circle” with her. She got the tattoo on the back of her left arm, and it serves as a powerful reminder of her survival. She has shared her story with the world through the documentary, ‘Supernova: Massacre at the Music Festival,’ and the show, ‘One Day in October.’ She was deeply involved with the making of the latter and forged friendships with the cast and crew who helped bring her story to the screen.

The horrific events of that October day haven’t dampened her spirits, and she continues to live a life of passion and adventure. Amit loves to travel and has taken several fun-filled trips with her friends and family over the past couple of years. Whether lounging by the pool, frolicking with the waves on the beach, or cafe-hopping in a strange, new country, Amit likes to mix the comfort of familiarity with the excitement of trying new things. In 2025, she spent a few weeks in the US, using that time to explore different cities and aspects of the country. She had her fill of sun-soaked days in the sprawling Southern Californian city of Los Angeles, enjoyed the experience of the Sphere, visited the Griffith Observatory, chilled by Venice Beach, and walked among the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her trip also included visits to Santa Monica and Malibu.

Taking a break from the sunny side of California, she went snowboarding on Mammoth Mountain. Her travels also led her to the wavy rocks of Antelope Canyon in Arizona, to the crowded streets of New York City, and the beautiful sunsets on Miami Beach, Florida, to name a few. This year, she also crossed India off her bucket list. She spent a few days in Goa with her friends, where they partied on Anjuna Beach, explored the busy flea markets, and took in the aroma of the spice markets. One of the places that Amit returns to repeatedly is Greece. In August 2025, she attended the Free Earth Festival, where she had a great time with her friends. She had also explored the region of Crete, having spent a few days in places like Chania. A fan of Katherine Pierce from ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ Amit loves dogs and never misses a chance to pet one, sharing her love and compassion for them and the world.

Gali Amar’s Life Reflects Her Passion For Travel and Adventure

Having survived the harrowing experience of the October 2023 terror attack, 25-year-old Gali Amar does not take anything for granted. She says that they were “put through a battlefield” that day, and revealed that while being rescued, she and Amit were asked not to look around, but it was something “you can’t look away” from. Gali has shared the details of her experience and the story of her survival on the documentary ‘Supernova: Massacre at the Music Festival,’ the HBO show in which she appeared alongside Amit, and on a program hosted by Chen Zander. Gali thanks God for every year she gets to celebrate her birthday and be with her loved ones, and extends gratitude to Shimon, a stranger who helped in their rescue. Gali says that it is difficult to talk about that day’s events, but she believes that she and Amit were saved from that terrible fare so they could share their story with the world.

Gali prays for the souls that were lost that day and is thankful for her family, friends, and the community that has supported her and helped her through the process of recuperating from the trauma of that day. Being given a chance to live her life by God, she intends to make the most of it. She has traveled the world, collecting experiences and engaging in adventures that have enriched her life and helped her grow as a person. She and Amit continue to share a close-knit bond and often travel together. This includes their trip to Goa, India, which Gali feels came into her life when she needed it the most, and she intends to return there someday. She also traveled to America, where she and Amit attended the premiere of ‘One Day in October.’ She used this trip as an opportunity to visit New York City, Santa Monica, and other significant locations around LA, like the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her taste for adventure has also taken her to Dubai, UAE, where she indulged in the sport of skydiving. She also has a deep interest in art and music festivals, having attended several in Greece and Israel. She has attended events at Mount Hermon and participated in gatherings organized by the Kambo Community and the Avak community. She also likes to slow down sometimes and spend some quality time in peace, something she indulged in when she visited Lindos in Greece. Apart from traveling, she also enjoys baking and cooking hearty meals for her family and friends during gatherings. She also has a dog named Nova, whom she adores and spoils with love, treats, and drives around the city. Her love for her furry friend is reflected in the fact that she got a tattoo of her hand shaking Nova’s paw. Gali extends her love and compassion to everyone she meets, wishing for peace and stability in the world.

