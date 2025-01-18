Amy and Andy Kingan: What Happened to Benjamin Kingan’s Parents?

In January 2009, Amy and Andrew Kingan received a call from their son Benjamin Kingan’s daycare. They were informed that their 16-month-old had collapsed and was being rushed to the hospital by paramedics. By the time they arrived at the hospital, Benjamin had already passed away. As the grieving parents tried to comprehend their loss, they were shocked to learn that his death was ruled a homicide. The CBS episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Unraveling the Case Against Melissa’ delves into the harrowing details of this case.

Amy and Andrew Kingan Didn’t Even Get a Chance to Say Goodbye to Their Son

Amy and Andrew Kingan AKA Andy had built a loving home for their family in Lincolnshire, Illinois. They were parents to two sons, Danielle Mock and Jacob Kingan, and their joy multiplied on August 31, 2007, when they welcomed twins Emily and Benjamin Kingan into their lives. Dedicated and hardworking, the couple strove to provide their children with everything they needed. They felt a deep sense of fulfillment in this stage of life. When the twins were nine weeks old, they enrolled them at the Minee-Subee daycare center in their hometown, trusting it as a safe place for their little ones to grow and thrive.

On January 13, 2009, Amy chose to keep Benjamin home from daycare as he had been coughing and vomiting in the days before. However, by the next day, he seemed fine, so she decided to send him back to daycare on January 14. At around 4 pm that day, she received a call informing her that Benjamin had been taken to the hospital. She and Andrew rushed there, only to be met with the news that their toddler had passed away from a head injury. Initially, the police questioned the couple about any prior illnesses or health concerns Benjamin might have had, but there were none.

Amy explained that Benjamin had a habit of throwing himself backward to express frustration, but their pediatricians had assured them it was nothing concerning. Similarly, the parents clarified that any minor health issues the toddler had experienced were unrelated to his death. When the police informed them of a confession from Melissa Calusinski, a daycare worker who admitted to throwing Benjamin out of frustration because he was being fussy, they were stunned. Upon learning that their son’s death was ruled a homicide, the Kingans had postponed his funeral. However, with the prospect of justice and the investigation complete, they finally laid Benjamin to rest.

Amy and Andrew Kingan Won a Lawsuit Against the Daycare in Illinois

In March 2010, Amy and Andrew Kingan reached a $2 million settlement in a civil lawsuit against the Minee Subee Daycare, which had closed following Benjamin’s death. During the hearing, Amy spoke about her son’s bright and cheerful personality and the close bond he shared with his twin sister. She expressed that they often wondered what Benjamin would have been like as he grew up and emphasized that no amount of money could ever bring him back. Andrew also addressed those present, urging them to “advocate” for and “protect” their children, calling them God’s most precious gift.

In 2011, Amy and Andrew were present in court as Melissa Calusinski was sentenced to 31 years for their son’s murder. Both parents wiped away tears as the sentence was announced. In 2016, they attended a status hearing for her case and have been present for most of the related trials over the years. Despite developments in the case, including Melissa’s claims that her confession was coerced, the Kingans have chosen to remain private. They have refrained from commenting on case updates or media inquiries, opting to stay out of the public eye.

Amy and Andrew Kingan Share a Loving Relationship With Their Kids

As time passed, Amy and Andrew Kingan watched their three children grow into remarkable and accomplished individuals. Though they remain private about their personal lives, it is known that Amy has been an active member of her Illinois community. She enthusiastically volunteers at Fur Keeps Animal Rescue and is driven by her boundless love for animals. She has fostered many over the years. In addition, she has supported various social causes, including those focused on childhood cancer. For Amy and Andrew, their children are their greatest joy, and witnessing their growth has been life’s most brilliant thing. Benjamin remains a cherished part of their hearts, not just a memory but a lasting presence in their lives.

