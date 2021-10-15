Amy Carlson’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death

Amy Carlson grew up in Dallas, Texas, as a bright and bubbly girl who genuinely loved all kinds of academic and choir-related activities, according to her family. However, after she welcomed her third child, she became engrossed in the notions of new-age philosophy and religion, only to walk away from the life she had built in the late 2000s.

Amy eventually became the leader of a spiritual movement, Love Has Won (LHW), and was often referred to as “Mother God” by those within the sect. However, as NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Ascension of Mother God’ explores, that was before her tragic demise. And now, if you are curious like us and want to know the details of her net worth, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Amy Carlson Earn Her Money?

As per Amy Carlson’s family, after completing her education, she bounced from one state to the other and took up a few odd jobs before returning to Texas. There, in Houston, she landed a post at McDonald’s and became the manager. Amy left this workplace, her third husband, and her children when she joined a cult instantly after a Thanksgiving dinner.

Some reports claim that Amy was merely a recruit at first, just like anyone else, but she gradually became “Mother God” and turned the sect around, making LHW what it was in the end. Having said that, a Vice documentary from March 2021 alleged that she often promised her disciples a superior “alternative reality” if they equipped the foundation with adequate financial compensation.

However, we should mention that the documentary also brought out a few allegations of physical and mental abuse, which LHW and Amy’s followers have since denied. In fact, in an official document filed by Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, they state that they have “received many complaints from families within the United States saying that the group is brainwashing people and stealing their money.” After all, the foundation had moved and obtained followers from, at least, California, Hawaii, and Colorado.

The details concerning how Love Has Won and Amy Carlson received said finances have not yet been revealed, so we can’t comment on any aspect for sure. What we do know, though, is that the organization had a YouTube channel (now named 5D Full Disclosure), where members conducted daily live streams for both existing and potential recruits. They also sold “health supplements” to stay afloat, which Amy presumably benefited from.

What was Amy Carlson’s Net Worth at The Time of Her Death?

Considering the above information and the fact that court records declare that LHW had a handful of assets in the state of Colorado, Amy Carlson’s net worth at the time of her death in April 2021 would’ve probably been in the range of mid to high hundred thousand dollars.

Read More: How Did Amy Carlson Die?