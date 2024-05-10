Amy Wang’s ‘Slanted’ Starts Filming in Atlanta Next Month

Filming for Amy Wang’s upcoming project titled ‘Slanted’ is set to commence in Atlanta next month. Wang is on the dual duties of writer and director for this movie. Cast details are yet to be disclosed.

The plot is based around Joan Huang, who immigrated to America at the age of 8 and struggled to fit in. Her desire to assimilate into American society leads her to become obsessed with winning the title of Prom Queen, viewing it as a symbol of acceptance. This fixation intensifies when she witnesses the crowning of the Prom Queen—an embodiment of everything she longs to be. Determined to achieve her goal, Joan discovers a new piece of technology that allows her to alter her ethnicity, transforming herself into a White girl. However, her quest takes a dark turn when her transformed face begins to deteriorate, forcing her to confront the consequences of her controversial decision.

In her latest writing venture, Wang co-created the series ‘The Brothers Sun,’ which revolves around Taipei gangster Charles Sun. His life of violence is disrupted when his father is shot by a mysterious assailant, prompting Charles to return to Los Angeles to safeguard his mother and unwitting younger brother, Bruce. She also served as a writer for the recent Netflix production ‘From Scratch,’ where an artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience, and hope across cultures and continents.

In her recent directorial endeavors, she took the helm for multiple episodes of ‘The Birch,’ a series where a teenager enlists the help of a forest-dwelling monster. Prior to that, she co-wrote and directed ‘Unnatural,’ a short film depicting 18-year-old James’ struggle to find acceptance in a society that rejects him. Additionally, she directed ‘Mary,’ a short film exploring the unsettling mystery surrounding a religious mother’s daughter and her imaginary friend. Before that, she directed ‘Eyes of Dawn,’ delving into a 16-year-old girl’s pursuit of identity in a digital-centric world, highlighting the perils of technology and its impact on her quest for validation.

Atlanta can be seen as the backdrop for projects like ‘The Idea of You‘ and ‘Civil War‘ in recent times.

