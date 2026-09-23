Amy Wroe Bechtel: What Happened to Her? Was She Ever Found?

Amy Wroe Bechtel had a fulfilling and happy life in Lander, Wyoming. She had recently gotten married and was working toward her goal of competing in the 2000 Summer Olympics as a distance runner. One day in July 1997, Amy left her house on her day off to run some errands, but she never returned home. Her husband, Steve Bechtel, contacted the police later that night after he was unable to get in touch with her. Amy’s disappearance and the subsequent investigation have been featured on Freeform’s ‘Somebody Knows Something,’ particularly the episode ‘Vanished on Loop Road.’

Amy Wroe Bechtel Left the House to Run Errands and Never Came Back

Amy Joy Wroe was born on August 4, 1972, to Duane and Jo Anne Wroe. She grew up in Jackson and Douglas, Wyoming, alongside her three older siblings, Nels, Casel, and Jenny. The four spent much of their childhood doing things together, giving Amy what her family called a happy upbringing. She later attended the University of Wyoming, where she became a record-breaking distance runner. With a promising future in the sport, Amy hoped to take her running career to the professional level. During her time at university, she met Steve Bechtel. The two fell in love. Their shared passion for the outdoors, as Steve had an interest in rock climbing, made them feel connected in more ways than one.

Amy and Steve married in June 1996 and settled in Lander, Wyoming. The place suited their active lifestyle and gave them plenty of terrain for Steve’s climbing and Amy’s running. Alongside training, Amy worked several jobs to support herself. She was a part-time fitness and weightlifting instructor at a local gym, worked at an outdoor gear store, and also took shifts as a restaurant server. In 1997, she was preparing for a 10-kilometer race in Shoshone National Forest, which was scheduled to take place in September.

On July 24, 1997, Amy left home to run some errands before her scheduled fitness class. She was last seen at a photo shop at around 2:30 pm. Reports indicate that she may have driven through Sinks Canyon State Park toward Loop Road. People who knew her work believed she could have been scouting the area for the upcoming 10K race. However, Amy never returned home. Steve, meanwhile, had spent the day rock climbing with a friend in Dubois, Wyoming, and arrived back at around 4:30 pm. When he still had not heard from Amy by 10 pm, he contacted her parents to ask whether she had gone there. After learning that she had not, Steve reported her missing to the authorities.

Amy Wroe Bechtel’s Case is Still Being Investigated by Wyoming Detectives

Once Steve Bechtel reported Amy missing, a search effort was launched. Around 1 am on July 25, 1997, her car was discovered along Loop Road. Her phone and keys were still on the passenger seat, and there were no obvious signs that anything had been disturbed. The FBI later joined the investigation, and Steve was questioned extensively. Although his alibi for the day was reportedly confirmed, authorities executed a search warrant at the couple’s home in Lander, Wyoming. Investigators said they found journals containing passages they interpreted as references to violence against women and Amy. The episode also discusses a woman who contacted authorities, claiming she had seen Steve’s car near the area on the day Amy disappeared.

Steve declined to take a polygraph and later explained that the disputed passages were lyrics he had written years earlier. By 1998, investigators no longer considered him a suspect due to a lack of evidence linking him to Amy’s disappearance. Investigators have pursued several leads in Amy’s disappearance over the years. The FBI also looked into convicted serial killer Dale Eaton as a possible suspect, although no evidence has established his involvement. A family with whom Eaton had lived later turned over bone fragments found on their property, a place where Eaton was also known to spend time.

The FBI has not publicly released the results of DNA testing on the remains. Detectives featured in the episode also discussed a man from Amy and Steve’s neighborhood who participated in the initial searches. Investigators said he had allegedly misrepresented his connection to the family and was known to have feelings for Amy. He reportedly became a person of interest after authorities executed a search warrant at his former home in Lander. Amy was legally declared dead in 2004. Her case remains open and under investigation. Authorities have asked anyone with information to come forward and help her get justice.

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