Natalie Jones: What Happened to Her? Has She Been Found?

In July 2020, 27-year-old mother Natalie Pearl Jones attended an Independence Day party in Alabama, about 2 hours from her home in Georgia. However, she never returned home, leaving the investigators and her family searching for answers. Three months after she went missing, her remains were found inside her car in Heard County, Georgia. Audiochuck’s ‘The Truth About Natalie’ explores the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The podcast also discusses the official theories surrounding her death, the progress of the investigation, and the potential suspects.

Natalie Jones Devoted Her Life to Her Faith and Two Beloved Sons

Natalie Pearl Jones was welcomed into the world by Gibbs Edward Jones III and Joyce Elaine Gordon on December 14, 1992. Born into a loving family in Newnan, Georgia, she was always showered with affection. As the years passed by, she grew up playing with her brothers, Michael O’Neal, Buddy, Dylan, and Justin Jones. She also shared a very special connection with her loving sisters, Meagan Jones, Jessica Bishop, and Tabatha Lee. Unfortunately, Gibbs and Joyce were unable to make their marriage work, which led to their divorce. Over time, they moved on in their respective lives. It eventually helped Natalie and her siblings to welcome her step-sister, Krystle Puckett, and step-brother, Tony Whitmore, into their lives.

Natalie was a woman of faith and a dedicated member of the Faith Baptist Church in LaGrange. She was known among her loved ones as a kindhearted and optimistic individual who always wore a big smile. In adulthood, she got into a relationship, which helped her embrace motherhood with open arms. Over the years, she welcomed her sons, Isaac Sheppard and Trent Scott, into the world. Although her relationship didn’t work out, Natalie remained a dedicated mother whose life revolved around her two children. In her free time, she loved visiting the beach with them and enjoying nature’s beauty. By 2020, Natalie had been living in Heard County, Georgia.

Natalie Jones’ Remains Were Found Inside Her Car Three Months After Her Disappearance

On July 4, 2020, Natalie attended an Independence Day party in Jackson Gap, Alabama, to celebrate the holiday with her friends. After spending the day there, she left for home in her bright pink 2002 Chevy Cavalier shortly after midnight on July 5. Reports state that her drive home was expected to take approximately an hour and a half. One of her friends at the party had received a text from Natalie, stating, “I made it. Thanks.” However, her family became concerned when the 27-year-old failed to actually return home, prompting them to report her missing.

Natalie’s disappearance quickly prompted an extensive search. Authorities conducted aerial and ground searches while her family also looked for her. Unfortunately, they were unable to find any information about her whereabouts. Things changed on October 6, 2020, when investigators located Natalie’s vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Welcome and Roosterville roads in Heard County, Georgia. They discovered human remains inside the car and noticed the growth of bushes around the area.

The evidence led detectives and forensic experts to theorize that the automobile might have been left there for a long time. The medical examiner ultimately identified the remains as Natalie’s. During the autopsy and the toxicology testing, the experts were unable to determine the cause and manner of her death since her remains were badly decomposed. However, the medical examiner found that her remains had no signs of traumatic injuries or trauma. Moreover, law enforcement reportedly announced that they found no evidence that indicated foul play.

The Reason Behind Natalie’s Death Remains a Mystery Even 6 Years Later

After Natalie went missing, the Sheriff’s office worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate the missing persons case. Authorities reportedly first examined her cellphone records and discovered that it had connected to a tower in Heard County, indicating that she had entered the region but never reached home. Shortly after, on July 5, 2020, her phone became inactive. According to official reports, investigators soon learned that Natalie was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but was not on her prescribed medications when she went missing. As they sought help from the public, they received multiple tips, even from as far as California, but none of them revealed any clue about Natalie’s whereabouts.

Multiple reports specify that the investigators developed a list of persons of interest, including Natalie’s former boyfriend, Jonathan Lawrence. He was accused of hiring a hitman to kill a Troup County deputy while he was in jail. Moreover, in early 2020, he was arrested on drug-related charges. However, it is important to note that no official records indicate he was convicted or sentenced on either charge. Officials reportedly learned that Jonathan and Natalie had broken up around six months before she went missing, and they had kept in touch. At the time of her disappearance, he had been released on bond and was wearing an ankle monitor, as per the reports.

Public reports state that when detectives spoke with the officials in charge of Jonathan’s ankle monitor, they discovered that his location was not near the site where Natalie’s remains were found. The authorities stated that, although it strengthened his alibi, it didn’t rule him out as a person of interest. It is also worth noting that he was never officially named a suspect or criminally charged regarding her death. After her remains were found, Natalie’s loved ones submitted a petition requesting that a grand jury look into her death, but no further details about the proceedings appear to be publicly available. Her mother later expressed, “She did not deserve this because she was a good girl.” As of writing, Natalie’s family and friends have continued to seek the truth behind her death. Sadly, the reason behind her untimely death remains a mystery to this day.

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