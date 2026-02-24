Are Amya and Jose From Unexpected Still Together?

TLC’s popular reality TV series ‘Unexpected’ introduces a worldwide audience to several teenagers who are doing their best to cope with the overwhelming experience of parenthood at such a young age. Similarly, season 7 introduced several pairs, including Amya and Jose. Both of them were 16 years old when their casual romance changed forever after they found out they were going to become parents. For Amya, the pregnancy wasn’t just emotional but also deeply personal, as throughout the season, her weight became a sensitive subject. It often created issues between her and Jose since he was unable to fully understand her perspective. Irrespective of the occasional turbulence, Jose remained by her side during the most crucial moments.

Amya and Jose Faced Insecurities Alongside the Hurdles of Parenthood

Amya’s journey began long before the show captured her in a hospital bed. She was only 15 when she and Jose found out they were going to welcome their child into the world. By the time she turned 16, she was preparing to face one of the most painful and life-changing moments of her life, which was labor. Even before her son’s arrival, everyone caught a glimpse of how deeply Amya’s weight affected her confidence. In one vulnerable scene, she stepped onto a scale while she was pregnant, and the numbers climbed past 340 lbs. Once again, that insecurity became highlighted when the couple went to an amusement park. The carefree day turned into heartbreak for her when Amya struggled to buckle herself into one of the rides, forcing her to step away.

Amya later told Jose that he could never truly understand her pain because he had never gained enough weight to face any problems. During a confessional with her mother, the 16-year-old revealed that her mother had once claimed before her that women who have a higher body weight usually do not get pregnant. However, Amya’s mother promptly clarified that it wasn’t the case if someone didn’t use protection while being intimate with their partner. Her mother also admitted that she hadn’t given her daughter a proper sex talk because the latter had previously identified as a lesbian. Amya explained that she once thought that she was gay, particularly because boys didn’t show her attention. However, that changed when Jose came into her life.

Amya and Jose Have Chosen to Keep the Status of Their Relationship Private

When Amya eventually went into labor, she was already 16 years old. Unfortunately, she had to endure a grueling 23 hours of labor, combined with an epidural, before she welcomed her and Jose’s baby boy, Samuel, into the world. Throughout those hours, Amya had the father of her child beside her bed, supporting and encouraging her to get through the hardship. However, as of writing, their love story appears to be far less certain. Amya’s presence on TikTok currently tells a subtle but noticeable story as she no longer shares any pictures or videos featuring Jose, a change that hasn’t gone unnoticed. She also shared another image, writing, “If I start to like you, you’ll never hear from me again.”

Although these sparked speculation, the fuel came when, in January 2026, Amya shared a video of herself. In that video, she referred to Jose not as her boyfriend, but as “my son’s dad,” further adding, “there is a lot to unpack here.” Those cryptic remarks suggested that things may not have worked out for the best between Amya and Jose, but the former has chosen to remain quiet on the matter. Currently, the now 17-year-old continues to offer occasional glimpses of her personal life with Samuel. It is also essential to note that neither Amya nor Jose has officially confirmed or denied anything about their relationship.

While Amya is Flourishing as a Digital Creator, Jose is Seemingly Leading a Quiet Life

Even before Amya came into the limelight, she was already moving forward with ambition and resilience. As of writing, she is thriving as a content creator on the popular social media platform, TikTok, where she has built an impressive community of over 5.2K followers. What began as sharing snippets of her teenage pregnancy journey has evolved into a platform where she documents nearly every corner of her life. On her TikTok handle, Amya revisited her time on the show, opening up about her pregnancy, doctor’s appointments, ultrasonography results, and the emotional hurdles she overcame along the way. Today, her world revolves largely around her adorable son, Samuel.

However, the most noticeable transformation that Amya is going through has been internal. She revealed that she has been actively working to rebuild her self-esteem and regain her confidence. That growth is quite evident in her decision to embrace fitness by going to the gym regularly and committing to a rigorous routine that reflects her determination. Beyond fitness, Amya proudly showcases her braided hairstyles and makeup looks, which also serve as powerful expressions of her rediscovery of herself. In her personal life, the reality star always has her mother, Mama G, cheering her on, highlighting their incredibly close bond.

Amya’s mother frequently expresses her love for her grandson, often expressing how much she enjoys spoiling Samuel. Most recently, in February 2026, she and Mama G regularly spent quality time together when they visited a fair. During the outing, the latter expressed her love for her daughter, writing, “I love you so much! And love being your mother even more,” to which Amya sweetly replied, “Ur so goated, mom.” The 17-year-old also calls her mother her “best friend,” which is a testament to their close relationship. Meanwhile, unlike Amya, Jose appears to have chosen to step away from the spotlight. He currently doesn’t maintain an active social media presence, seemingly opting for a quieter life.

Read More: Are Kayleigh and Graham From Unexpected Still Together?