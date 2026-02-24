Are Kayleigh and Graham From Unexpected Still Together?

Although it’s no secret that having a child at a young age comes with its own set of unique challenges, many often underestimate just how hard it is and how much it can test a relationship. That’s precisely what TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ brings to the forefront by touching upon topics such as the parents’ education, exhaustion, financial stability, missed experiences, and much more. Among them in season 6 were Kayleigh Weathers and Graham Grissom, whose foundation, as well as support, even as teenagers, paved the way for their young ones’ future.

Kayleigh Weathers and Graham Grissom Welcomed a Son at the Tender Age of 16

It was back when Kayleigh Weather and Graham Grissom were merely 12 years old that they first came across one another at a church youth group, just for her to admittedly be really drawn to her. She thus began approaching him, to which he responded really shyly at first before ultimately opening up and getting to know her, resulting in them getting into a serious relationship. For them, what they shared for long distance considering they not only attended different schools but also lived 30 minutes apart, so they mostly spoke on the phone before hanging out on weekends. She did softball and cheer, whereas he was involved in football, but they both ended up quitting their passions once she found out she was pregnant in late 2022.

Kayleigh and Graham were merely 15 at the time and were shocked because they had used protection, but they quickly decided they wanted to be parents and be there for their little surprise baby. The fact that he didn’t have a father figure played a role in his determination to be a present and providing father, and he asserted that he genuinely loved his girlfriend too. He had to juggle between his baby mama and his own mother as he worried about the latter’s bipolar disorder and anxiety, but it all ultimately panned out. After 50 hours in the hospital, induction, hours of active labour, and an emergency C-section, Easton Maverick Grissom was born in March 2023.

Kayleigh Weathers and Graham Grissom Are Now Parents of Two

The initial couple of months of parenthood were extremely hard for Kayleigh and Graham, even though they had the unwavering support of their respective parents. They were mere teenagers, so they missed out on leading a carefree life and even struggled with missing how things used to be between them when they only had to worry about school. There was a point where it seemed like they would not be able to make things work, but they pushed through and learned how to be a romantic relationship while being devoted parents and providing for their son to the best of their abilities. After all, apart from continuing with school, he also got a job to be a provider.

From what we can tell, it was in the summer of 2025 when Kayleigh and Graham both graduated from their respective schools, with her even having returned to cheerleading as a hobby. They had lived with their respective families by that point, but it appears as if they have since moved in together and are continuing to focus on their own little family while also finding their way in the world. In fact, they fell pregnant with their second child in April 2025, resulting in them welcoming another bundle of joy in January 2026. In other words, they are parents of two adorable young kids at the tender age of 19, all the while doing their best to build a good life for them, with their little ones and their love being their motivation. As for their romance, communication, honesty, respect, trust, and vulnerability are likely how they have been making things work, which is all that truly matters in the long run.

