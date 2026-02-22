Are Lilly and Lawrence From Unexpected Still Together?

While a lot of couples get infinitely closer after welcoming a baby into the world, there are some who drift apart as the shift of attention takes a toll on their personal relationship. The latter is especially true for those who become parents at a young age, but TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ shines a bright light upon the realities of such situations from all angles while also focusing on its effect on families. However, throughout seasons 4, 5, and 6, no one could ever really question the romance Lilly Bennett and Lawrence Bishop shared as they seemed like an idyllic young couple.

Lilly Bennett and Lawrence Bishop Embraced Parenthood From the Get-go

It was back in 2019 when Lilly Bennett and Lawrence first began dating, with him being well aware that she had an adorable little girl named Aaliyah with a previous partner. They were admittedly still getting to know one another and navigating their young romance when they found out they were expecting at the beginning of 2020, but he stayed and decided to be their rock. The couple knew their situation was far from idyllic, yet they were all in with not only one another but also their growing family, so they did everything in their power to make things smooth sailing.

Lawrence was incredibly supportive throughout Lilly’s pregnancy, but they did face their fair share of issues before their son, Lawrence Charles Bishop IV, was born in November of 2020. There were times when things were incredibly tense between them owing to family drama, youthful mistakes, and more, but they always made sure to talk things out because they were in it forever. Thus, it was no surprise when he got down on one knee for the love of his life in a sunflower field in October 2020 – they had known one another since 7th grade, had fallen in love, and were ready to parent two kids together, so it was the natural next step in their relationship, and they were excited to take it.

Lilly Bennett and Lawrence Bishop Are Happily Married Today

Lilly and Lawrence had a relatively long engagement because they wanted to have a dream wedding, but didn’t have the time or the money to even begin planning it for a long time. They did face a lot of tough times during this period, especially as they were learning to navigate their romance while trying to care for, parent, and provide for two young ones who relied solely upon them. However, with them making it clear at every step of the way that they were on the same page and wanted the same thing – forever with one another and their little family – they were able to conquer everything.

Lilly and Lawrence made it clear time and time again that affection, communication, honesty, respect, and trust are what mattered to them, so they were able to keep growing side by side. Therefore, of course, she was shattered when she learned there was a stripper at his Bachelor party, especially when it was something they had already discussed was a limit for her. Nevertheless, again, with clear intentions about where they stood and how they wanted to be moving forward, they were able to get through even this dark patch before happily tying the knot in 2024.

Lilly Bennett and Lawrence Bishop Are Professionally Conquering Different Fields of Entertainment

Ever since Lilly made her reality television debut, she has embraced her standing as a public figure and is now a full-fledged influencer with a significant following across different platforms. She posts lifestyle, parenthood, and health content and has even gotten to collaborate with a few brands over the years to help reach a larger audience. The Long Island, New York, native’s priorities are her husband and her two children, but she also makes time for her passions so as to not lose her individuality. She is a boss-mom who leads by example, making it clear that you can achieve anything if you set your mind to it and then work hard towards that goal.

Coming to Lawrence, he is a boss-dad in his own right as he is a present husband, devoted father and stepfather, as well as a professional Mixed Martial Artist. Like his wife, he leads his family by example and shows that success comes from a journey of determination, hard work, and resilience. In fact, today, he is a United Tribez Studios Flex Fighter Series title holder, which is the very first title that he won in November 2025.

