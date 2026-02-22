Are Aniyah and Dakwon From Unexpected Still Together?

With TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ being a reality series following teenage couples as they navigate the emotional journey of surprise pregnancies, we get an original production that is simply raw. It unhesitatingly delves into the challenges of premature parenthood across their education, family life, potential career opportunities, and more, so there is also drama at every step of the way. Among those young duos featured in season 6 were Aniyah Gore and Dakwon Robinson, whose relationship was seemingly heavily influenced by external factors as well as parental rules.

Aniyah Gore and Dakwon Robinson Became Parents at the Age of 17

As an honor-roll student and cheerleader with almost no inhibitions, Aniyah didn’t hang back once she developed an attraction towards her school’s basketball star, Dakwon Robinson. They soon began getting to know one another as they primarily ran in the same circles before realizing that their feelings were not only mutual but also much deeper than they’d expected. Therefore, by the time they were 17, they were ready to take things to the next level, unaware that their impatience with her birth control would lead them to have a bundle of joy 9 months later.

While Aniyah chose to graduate a year early in the summer of 2022, Dakwon stepped away from his beloved sport of basketball to prepare for the arrival of their son in the winter. Since the latter’s biological father was never in the picture while he was growing up, he was determined to be better and be there for his baby boy. However, his girlfriend’s mother didn’t really believe in him, so she made it clear she would be a significant part of the baby’s upbringing and not let him stay nights even after the birth. What Dakwon never expected, though, was that he would be forced to miss the birth owing to a mix of Aniyah’s preeclampsia, her testing positive for COVID, and her mother’s decisions.

Aniyah Gore and Dakwon Robinson Have Parted Ways For Good

Aniyah and Dakwon were both frustrated that he couldn’t be in the delivery room with his girlfriend when their baby boy came into the world in December 2022. Thus, while in the hospital later on and then leaving together, they decided they would not let anything else come in between their relationship or their parenting of their son, Aniyis Daquan Gore. Unfortunately, they seemingly could not stick to this over time and ended up parting ways for good by the summer of 2024, when their baby was less than 2 years old. They have never revealed the reason for their split, but we believe it could be because they either didn’t stand up for one another when it mattered or simply grew apart romantically. After all, they had continued living in different households – her with her mother and him with his family.

While Aniyah is Building a Career in Entertainment, Dakwon Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

Although being a good mother is Aniyah’s top priority, she is also an ambitious young woman, so it appears she is doing her best to juggle both by building a career to provide for Aniyis. In fact, ever since her stint on reality television as well as her breakup, she seems resolute in making all their possible dreams come true, albeit with emotional support from her family. The Norfolk, Virginia, resident is now a rising event host, model, and promoter, all the while seemingly having primary custody of her almost 4-year-old son, Aniyis. The 21-year-old travel enthusiast and beach lover has most recently posed for several local photographers, the streetwear brand PicasoWays, and a project by rapper Lil Kreed.

On the other hand, Dakwon, AKA DaeDae, currently prefers to lead a quiet life well away from the spotlight, especially while co-parenting/spending time with Aniyis. He graduated from high school on time in 2023, and it seems he has since chosen to pursue a career rather than further studies to be closer so as to his son. All we know is that the Virginia native had dreams of enlisting in the army one day, so it’s possible he still hopes to go down that path and is just preparing for it today. Whatever the case may be, he looks perfectly content with where he stands right now, which is all that matters in the long run.

