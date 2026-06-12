Where is Ana Knezevich’s Family Now?

Ana Knezevich had always been deeply devoted to her family and maintained close relationships with those around her. Her mother, Aura Inés Niño de Henao, and her brothers, Felipe, Juan, and Diego, watched her grow into a successful and accomplished woman. When Ana was reported missing in Spain in February 2024, her family was devastated and overwhelmed with uncertainty. Unsure of where to look, they worked closely with investigators and provided support to the FBI throughout the search efforts. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Missing Ana’ explores the complete timeline of the investigation and includes interviews with several of Ana’s family members as they speak about their search for answers and the impact the case has had on their lives.

Ana Knezevich’s Family Told the Police About the Difficulties in Her Divorce

Aura Inés Niño de Henao moved from Colombia to the US in search of better opportunities and worked hard to provide a stable life for her family. Her daughter, Ana, eventually became a naturalized US citizen. She married David Knezevich, and together they built the IT company EOX Technology Solutions Inc. Despite her professional success, Ana never stopped supporting her family whenever they needed help. Her younger brother, Felipe, has said that Ana was the reason he moved to the US. She helped him find both work and a place to live when he was getting started. Aura also worked closely with Ana and David over the years, helping manage and clean their home while remaining involved in their lives.

According to Ana’s brother, Juan, things became increasingly difficult when Ana and David began going through a divorce. He described the separation as “nasty,” but the family stood firmly behind Ana and supported her decision to spend some time in Spain beginning in December 2023 as she tried to move forward with her life. Felipe last spoke with his sister in January 2024. Just weeks later, in February 2024, Ana’s friend reported her missing after she failed to meet her as planned in Barcelona, Spain. The news devastated the family, who suddenly found themselves searching for answers they did not have. While they were unable to provide investigators with information about Ana’s whereabouts, they did share details about the difficult divorce she had been going through and the concerns surrounding it.

In the months that followed, the family waited anxiously as the FBI continued its investigation. Then, in May 2024, Ana’s husband, David Knezevich, was arrested in connection with the case. Following the arrest, Felipe appeared before the press alongside his mother and spoke openly about the emotional toll the ordeal had taken on them. He described the situation as devastating and said the family was still struggling to process everything that had happened. Expressing both grief and determination, Felipe told reporters, “We’re still in shock. I just want justice for my sister. We still have hope we can find where my sister is.” Despite the arrest, the family’s search for answers continued as they held on to hope that Ana would eventually be found.

Ana Knezevich’s Family is Hopeful of Finding Her Remains Even Today

In February 2025, on the first anniversary of Ana Knezevich’s disappearance, her family gathered to honor her memory. Because her remains had still not been found, they chose to hold a memorial at the beach, where they placed flowers in the sand as a tribute to her life. That same month, they also filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against David Knezevich. A few months later, in April 2025, news came out that David had taken his own life.

In response, Ana’s family released an official statement, saying that while the development brought an end to a painful chapter in their lives, it also left them saddened by the fact that he never revealed where Ana’s remains had allegedly been placed. Felipe later stated in an interview that, with the alleged perpetrator gone, he hoped investigators would continue working to locate his sister’s remains. The family has repeatedly expressed deep gratitude to law enforcement and investigators for their efforts throughout the case and remains hopeful that Ana will one day be found so she can be laid to rest with the dignity and peace she deserves.

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