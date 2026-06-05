Where is Xerxes Desai’s Family Now?

‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ is a Hindi-language period drama that transports viewers to the time of India’s first foray into world-class watchmaking. The narrative centers around Xerxes Desai, an innovator with a vision who works with the Tata Group. The project manager is eager for a challenge and finds it when his longtime friend and collaborator J.R.D Tata assigns him in charge of Tata Press. Although the publishing venture is not particularly ambitious, it leads Xerxes, aka Zee, to found a new company: Titan.

Backed by the country’s entrepreneurial powerhouse, the Tatas, Zee sets out to create a team that is willing to hedge their bets on an enterprise that remains full of uncertainties and hurdles. Eventually, this gamble reaps its reward on an unprecedented scale, establishing Titan as one of the biggest watchmaking companies in the world. The story, based on the life of the real Xerxes Desai, chronicles his historic work with Titan and adds to his memorable legacy.

Xerxes Desai Had Two Children With His Wife, Rajni Desai

Xerxes Desai, a graduate of Elphinstone College and Oxford University, was a revolutionary Indian businessman who played a pivotal founding role in one of the country’s most successful homegrown businesses. His journey with the Tata Group started all the way back in 1961. By the 70s, he made the suggestion of stepping into the business of watchmaking to J. R. D. Tata. It wasn’t until 1984 that Titan Company Limited was finally founded. Notably, the fact that Desai served on Rajiv Gandhi’s National Commission on Urbanization had a positive influence on the company’s ability to take off.

With Titan, the businessman and his team set out to bring the first quartz watches to the Indian and global markets in the 80s. At the time, they faced many ups and downs, combating the public perception of the relatively new technology and beating out industry competition. Over time, Desai, a Mumbai resident, permanently moved to Bengaluru, Karnataka. He, along with his wife, Rajni Desai, and their two kids, Shyarsh and Anahita, built a home for themselves, which eventually became Desai’s place of residence for decades to come. After Titan, in 1994, he went on to found Tanishq, one of India’s most prestigious jewelry companies.

Eventually, 2002 became the year of the businessman’s retirement, enjoying time with his family and his beloved pet dogs. Tragically, on 27 June 2016, at the age of 79, Desai passed away at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. The cause of his death was a deteriorating health condition caused by dengue and other medical problems. As per his wishes, he was cremated in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Titan’s earliest home, where its founder continues to rest today. In his departure, the businessman leaves behind a rich legacy. He is survived by his wife, Rajni Desai; his children, Shyarsh and Anahita; their respective spouses, Sonali and Sander; his grandchildren, Kira, Maxime, and Darius; and his sister Armaity. ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ honors Desai’s impact on his country and in the world of watchmaking while also portraying him as a loving husband and father.

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