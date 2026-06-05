Where is Brian Thompson’s Family Now?

In December 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. The case quickly attracted widespread public attention, particularly after the arrest of Luigi Mangione as a suspect in connection with the shooting. At the same time, an outpouring of sympathy and support emerged for Brian’s family, especially his wife, Paulette “Pauley” Thompson, and their two sons, Bryce and Dane, as they coped with the devastating loss. NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Killing in Midtown’ takes an in-depth look at the crime, the investigation that followed, and the profound grief experienced by the family of a man they loved dearly.

Brian Thompson’s Wife and Kids Lived Separately From Him at the Time of His Passing

Brian Thompson met his future wife, Paulette “Pauley” Reveiz, while they were both students at the University of Iowa in the late 1990s. Shortly after graduating, the couple married and went on to welcome their two sons, Bryce and Dane. They built a happy family life and remained deeply committed to supporting one another and their children. However, in 2018, for reasons that were never publicly disclosed, Brian and Pauley separated. They maintained separate homes in Maple Grove, Minnesota, located only about a mile apart. Despite the change in their relationship, they continued to make arrangements that worked for their family, with the well-being of their two sons remaining their primary focus.

On December 4, 2024, when Brian was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, Pauley was informed of the incident and immediately got in touch with law enforcement. She told investigators that, in the days leading up to the shooting, her husband had received several threatening phone calls but had not viewed them as a serious concern. According to her account, neither she nor Brian had reported the threats to the police or made any significant changes to their routines because of them. In her initial public comments, Pauley said that her primary concern was supporting and comforting their two sons during the tragedy. She later released an official statement in which she described Brian as a devoted husband and father who had touched the lives of many people through both his personal and professional relationships.

Brian Thompson’s Family is Trying to Lead Their Lives as Normally as Possible Today

Pauley Thompson earned her Master’s degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa in 1999. Since then, she has built a career as a physical therapist and is believed to be practicing with Park Nicollet Health Services in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For Pauley, spending time outdoors has always been important, whether through biking, hiking, or traveling with her sons, Bryce and Dane. The boys connected with their father through sports, and Brian often took them to games involving the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Minnesota Vikings whenever he had the opportunity.

Simple family traditions like watching television together at home, spending relaxed days at the lake, and celebrating birthdays and holidays as a family were moments they all deeply cherished. Today, their older son has completed his schooling and graduated, while their younger son continues to attend a public school in Plymouth, Minnesota. For Pauley, maintaining stability and preserving her children’s daily routines has remained a priority amid the overwhelming developments surrounding their father’s death. As a family, they have focused on supporting one another and finding a path toward healing while coping with their loss.

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