Anatomy of a Scandal Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Developed by Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is a thriller drama series that revolves around a rape allegation against a Member of the British Parliament and home office minister in the Tory government. James and Sophie Whitehouse seem to have it all. They have led largely privileged lives. They belong to wealthy families, have attended Oxford, and now, James is witnessing a meteoric rise in his political career partly due to his close friendship with Prime Minister Tom Southern. The first season is the web adaptation of the 2018 namesake novel by Sarah Vaughan.

However, their world starts to fall apart when James is accused of rape by his political aide, Olivia. As his trial begins, James is confronted by QC Kate Woodcroft, the determined barrister prosecuting him. Following its release, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ received mixed reviews. While the performances of the main cast received some praise, certain cinematic choices and overall plot garnered significant criticism. If you are wondering whether there will be more seasons of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ in the future, we got you covered.

Anatomy of a Scandal Season 2 Release Date

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ season 1 premiered on April 15, 2022, on Netflix. The first season comprises six episodes of 43-46-minute runtime each.

As for season 2, this is what we know. Neither the show producers nor the network has confirmed the development of a second season yet. However, there are reported plans to make future seasons in the anthology format, with each season focusing on a different scandal. A good comparison is the 2018 series ‘A Very English Scandal’ and its 2021 sequel ‘A Very British Scandal.’ While the former is based on the 2016 eponymous book by John Preston and revolves around the Jeremy Thorpe scandal of the 70s, the latter offers a dramatized version of the scandal around the 1963 Argyll vs. Argyll divorce case.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how well the show does in terms of viewership numbers. As mentioned above, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ has garnered mixed reviews from critics. For Netflix to greenlight another season, it really has to perform phenomenally with the audience. So if it manages to meet the network’s expectations and does get renewed within the next few months, viewers can expect ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ season 2 to come out sometime in 2023.

Anatomy of a Scandal Season 2: Who Can Be in It?

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ season 1 stars Sienna Miller (Sophie Whitehouse), Rupert Friend (James Whitehouse), Michelle Dockery (QC Kate Woodcroft), Naomi Scott (Olivia Lytton), Josette Simon (QC Angela Regan), Nancy Farino (Holly Berry), and Ben Radcliffe (Young James). The cast also includes Violet Verigo (Krystyna), Kudzai Sitima (Maggie Dobson), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Tom Southern), Hannah Dodd (Young Sophie), and Sebastian Selwood (Finn Whitehouse).

The show also features Amelie Bea-Smith (Emily Whitehouse) and Joshua McGuire (Chris Clarke). Given that the plan is reportedly to develop ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ as an anthology series, the prospective season 2 will likely have a whole different cast. If any member of the season 1 cast returns, they might portray a completely different character from the inaugural season.

Anatomy of a Scandal Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, James is found not guilty. After they return home, Sophie leaves him. When James asks what she will tell their children, Sophie responds, “the core truth.” She later meets up with Kate and tells her that she had gone to press and revealed the truth about the death of a Libertine boy while they were in Oxford. The police subsequently take James. It is implied that the government can potentially implode.

The prospective second season will likely concentrate on a completely different scandal. As season 1 is set against the backdrop of the British corridors of power, season 2 might focus on a spousal or family dispute. The story can revolve around a family belonging to the British peerage or even the royal family.

