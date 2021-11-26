Andrew Nesbitt Murder: Where is Darrick Anderson Now?

When Andrew Nesbitt went out to celebrate his birthday on the evening of March 26, 2017, little did he know that his kindness would end up claiming his life. In the early hours of the morning, Drew’s roommate, Rachel Bauer, found his brutally stabbed body in their Madison, Wisconsin, apartment.

Investigation Discovery’s ‘See No Evil: Happy Birthday To Drew’ chronicles the horrifying murder and portrays how authorities closed down on the murderer after tracking the victim’s last steps through CCTV cameras. Let’s delve into the details of this case and find out where the perpetrator is today, shall we?

How Did Andrew Nesbitt Die?

Andrew Nesbitt was a wonderful human being and an asset to society. Ever friendly and supportive, Andrew loved spreading joy among people. He also couldn’t bear to see anyone suffering, and his roommate believes that Andrew was trying to help the person who killed him. Incidentally, reports state that six years prior to his murder, Andrew was attacked outside a bar in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on account of him being gay. The attack left him horribly injured, and he had to seek out extensive medical care. However, it remains unclear if he was killed because of his sexual orientation.

With Andrew’s birthday falling on March 27, he decided to go out in the evening of March 26 and party into the early hours of the following day. He shared an apartment in Madison, Wisconsin, with Rachel Bauer, who was out of town and hence couldn’t accompany Andrew in his celebrations. However, Rachel was the first person to discover Andrew’s deceased body after returning to their apartment on the morning of March 27.

The police were immediately informed, and authorities arrived to find Andrew long gone. At first glance, it was clear that he was the victim of a frenzied attack, and an autopsy determined that his death was caused by the multiple stab wounds all over his body. However, the police were surprised to find no evidence of a forced entry.

Who Killed Andrew Nesbitt?

Initial progress in the case was quite tricky as authorities had no evidence, leads, or eye-witnesses to depend on. However, once officers determined that Andrew was out celebrating the night before, they hit upon the brilliant idea of retracing his steps through available CCTV footage. Determining the route Andrew would take back to his apartment, the police were able to place him in a supermarket at about 3:30 am on March 27.

The supermarket was a few blocks away from his apartment, and before Andrew began walking back, he stopped outside and spent a few minutes talking to an unidentified person. Unfortunately, the CCTV footage at the market wasn’t enough to determine the man’s identity, who then began following Andrew as the latter walked towards his apartment.

But the authorities were extremely thorough in their investigation and didn’t leave any stone unturned as they recovered surveillance footage from a neighboring bike shop and even the dashboard of a passing vehicle. Although unable to identify the man through the footage, the Madison police department circulated his photo among other police forces and finally determined the mystery man as Darrick Anderson. Additionally, they even realized that Andrew was the one who let Darrick into his apartment.

Darrick had no permanent address making it quite difficult for officers to track him down. However, on March 28, 2017, Darrick was arrested on a suspicion of theft and turned over to the Madison police. Although Darrick insisted on his innocence and claimed he had nothing to do with the crime, forensic evidence from the crime scene determined otherwise. Thus, the police finally arrested Darrick Anderson and charged him with Andrew Nesbitt’s murder.

Where Is Darrick Anderson Now?

Once in court, Darrick pleaded not guilty and claimed that he was not mentally fit during the murder. However, the jury did not seem to agree and, after a short deliberation, convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide. They also ascertained that he was in complete control of his mind at the time of the crime and should be sentenced likewise. Thus, based on the jury’s decision, Darrick Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2018. At present, Darrick remains incarcerated at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

