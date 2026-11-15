Are Anele Mdoda and Buzza James Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza’ offers viewers an intimate glimpse into the relationship between the renowned media personality Anele Mdoda and Bonelela “Buzza” James Mgudlwa. It also provides a closer look at the excitement and preparations surrounding their wedding and at how they bring their family together for the occasion. During the show, the couple revealed they were childhood sweethearts whose paths didn’t quite align until later in life. Despite the years that passed before they found their way back to each other, their connection eventually blossomed into something neither seemed willing to take for granted.

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James Overcame the Hurdles Before Wedding Together

From the beginning, Anele Mdoda and Bonelela James Mgudlwa, AKA Buzza, were open about the different experiences that shaped their personal lives. While he revealed that he had been married before and had later divorced, she admitted that she had always found herself a little softer around him. One of Buzza’s biggest wishes was to have his mother present on his wedding day. However, complications arose since his parents separated when he was just 12 years old, following which his mother had reportedly distanced herself from her children. Nevertheless, Anele was determined to stand by her partner and help make Buzza’s dream a reality. Another challenge arose when the pair realized that their wedding costs were exceeding their budget.

Yet Anele was deeply invested in bringing her creative vision to life. Eventually, she and Buzza managed to convince his mother to attend the wedding. Shortly after, Anele noticed that her partner’s best man was not putting enough effort into organizing his bachelor party; she confronted the best man and urged him to get things in order. The couple faced another predicament when, just before the ceremony, they discovered that the wedding venue was still not ready. Fortunately, they managed to resolve the matter by agreeing to pay additional money. Anele and Buzza exchanged their vows in a church ceremony surrounded by their loved ones.

Anele and Buzza Are Keeping the Spark Alive by Going on Meaningful Dates

Just three weeks after their church wedding, Anele traveled to Buzza’s village for their traditional wedding ceremony. As part of the customs, his sister gave the bride a new name, Mthawelanga, marking another meaningful step in her journey of becoming part of his family. Following that, Anele and Buzza have remained committed to standing by one another as they stepped into the new chapter. Their lives currently revolve around his son and daughter, Ncuthu and Latitha, and her son, Alakhe-Ilizwe. At the same time, the pair also make time for one another, occasionally enjoying romantic dates, keeping the spark alive. In October 2026, Anele and Buzza made lifelong memories together in Norway, surrounded by the snow-capped mountains.

That same month, Anele and Buzza attended the Red Bull Box cart race. Whenever the couple has the opportunity, they make sure to express their love for each other. By November 2026, they were interviewed by 947 Radio, where they opened up about their love story and revisited their wedding journey. Around the same time, they once again joined Bridget Masinga on SAfm Radio for an interview. During that conversation, the pair further shared wisdom that they have obtained over the years of their relationship and spoke candidly about the depth of their feelings. Anele and Buzza are often seen on their social media pages, especially Instagram, where they continue to share more glimpses into their married life.

Anele is Thriving in Her Multifaceted Career as a Producer and Host

Anele has built an impressive career across the entertainment and media industries as a television and radio presenter, producer, and businesswoman. She began her professional journey as a radio DJ at Tuks FM, before rising to fame. Over the years, she has served as the host and co-host in several programs, including ‘SA’s Got Talent’ and ‘Our Perfect Wedding.’ Anele was also the co-producer of ‘Ludik.’ Besides that, she has cultivated a considerable presence on social media, gaining more than 874K followers on Instagram. On the platform, she often shares videos from ‘Anele and The Club on 947.’ In October 2026, Anele collaborated with Flight Center South Africa.

Shortly after, Anele interviewed several athletes as part of the Pretoria Premier Padel P1 community. Apart from that, she is also associated with First for Women. Away from the spotlight, she maintains a close relationship with her family, especially her father, Patilizwe “Pat” Mdoda. On the show, she shared that her mother had passed away long ago. However, Anele and her father continue to keep her mother’s memories alive in their heart. Beyond that, she loves cooking for her family, especially her husband, Buzza, and their children, Ncuthu, Latitha, and Alakhe-Ilizwe. From exploring scenic locations to enjoying peaceful moments by the beach, Anele continues to make room for the experiences that bring her happiness.

Buzza Serves as a High Court Attorney While Remaining Close to His Family

Buzza has established himself professionally as an Admitted Attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Besides his legal career, he is of royal lineage from the Abathembu Clan and is regarded as a prince. He has been gradually expanding his fanbase on social media, especially on Instagram, where he has gained over 56.6K followers. Furthermore, Buzza now boasts more than 27K followers on Facebook. Across both platforms, he shares a closer look into his professional accomplishments and personal life. Family also remains an integral part of his journey. He currently maintains strong bonds with his father, Chief Mongezi Mgudlwa; brother, Nujero “Nuj” Mgudlwa; and sister, Dr. Nangamsomgudwa Nkonyeni.

On the show, Buzza disclosed that after his mother, Sivuyisiwe, AKA Vuyi, and father went their separate ways in 1996, his parents no longer remained in contact. Despite the distance that developed over the years, Buzza made an effort to rebuild his relationship with his mother. In February 2026, he celebrated her 70th birthday, praising the lord for her long life. He also greatly values his friendships, as they remain a source of encouragement and support. Away from his busy work life, he takes great pride in his cultural heritage and often embraces traditional attire. Buzza is also a sports enthusiast who frequently attends football matches and enjoys playing golf.

Read More: Are Jordan and Corey From Mormon Wives Still Together?