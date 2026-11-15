Are Jordan and Corey From Mormon Wives Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ primarily focuses on the intricate dynamics between the cast members. However, their respective love stories and family lives also became part of the narrative in Season 1. Jordan and Corey McClanahan’s relationship and married life did not take center stage, but there were several moments when Jordan expressed her gratitude for her partner and reflected on the journey they had shared, particularly their commitment to keeping their faith at the center of their relationship.

Jordan and Corey McClanahan Reconnected After Dating as High School Sweethearts

Jordan first met Corey McClanahan at a Mormon stake dance when they were both teenagers. Neither had any idea what lay ahead of them, but there was a spark between them even then. Jordan has shared that Corey was her first kiss and, in many ways, her first love. However, life eventually took them in different directions. Jordan later struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. She reconnected with Corey when they were in their 20s, and this time, their shared attachment to the Mormon faith became an important part of their relationship. They met through the LDS Church’s recovery program and began their journey towards sobriety together. 2016 proved to be a significant year for Jordan, as she converted to the Mormon faith, with Corey being the person who helped her start her journey. It was also the year they got engaged.

The couple went on to build a family together, welcoming four children. Their son Jameson was born on November 30, 2019, followed by Wes on October 5, 2021, daughter Andi on November 13, 2023, and their youngest, Camryn, on December 12, 2025. Jordan has now celebrated 10 years of sobriety, and her marriage and family remain important reminders of how far she has come. She has often expressed gratitude for the life she has built and the role Corey has played throughout her journey, standing beside her through some of her most difficult years and becoming an integral part of the life she has today.

Jordan and Corey Continue to be Each Other’s Life Partners

Jordan and Corey have had one of the strongest relationships among the cast members, with Jordan seeing in him not just a partner but the person with whom she has built her entire life. Having gone through her journey to sobriety together, the two share a bond that has been strengthened by the different seasons of life they have navigated side by side. Jordan has often expressed how much their relationship means to her and how grateful she is for the life they have created together. Reflecting on their journey, she wrote, “Looking back I truly believe God had a plan for us all along. We’ve grown together through so many different seasons of life and somehow I still love dating him just as much as I did back then. He makes me laugh so hard without even trying.”

The couple continues to share glimpses of their happy family life, from their trip to Montana Yellowstone in August 2026 to a Disneyland visit in October 2026. They also celebrated Halloween together, with the entire family dressing up as characters from ‘Sleeping Beauty’. Through their family outings, holidays, and affectionate posts for each other, Jordan and Corey continue to show that their relationship is as much about friendship and laughter as it is about love. Their marriage remains a testament to the life they have worked towards and built together.

Jordan is Establishing Herself as a Content Creator and Corey is a Dedicated Fireman

Jordan has carved out a space for herself as a social media influencer. She has been sharing content centered on motherhood, family life, fitness, and lifestyle. A trained fitness instructor, she teaches barre and Pilates and has previously worked as a barre and cycling instructor. She has since developed her own in-person and virtual training businesses that allow her to bring her fitness expertise to a wider audience. She also maintains an Amazon storefront, sharing products and everyday favorites with her followers. With approximately 24,000 followers on Instagram and a steadily growing audience, much of her content revolves around her four children, family moments, and the everyday joys of motherhood.

Corey is more of a laid-back personality who works as a firefighter. Away from his professional responsibilities, he has a keen fascination with cars and enjoys working on them, particularly repairs and hands-on projects. He is a hands-on father and a family man who is ready to do anything for them.

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