Are Ranouna and Youssef From Love Is Blind Habibi Still Together?

Ranya/Rania Essafi, AKA Ranouna, and Youssef Boupa were two of the singles who were introduced in season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Habibi.’ They were both focused on exploring their connections with several cast members before they found themselves drawn to each other through their deep conversations. Soon, Ranouna and Youssef discovered that they had both started working at a very young age, which helped them better understand each other. As their feelings continued to develop, things seemed to be going smoothly until he learned that she had told other men on the show about taking them to her home country, Tunisia. The revelation introduced an unexpected complication into their budding romance.

Tensions and Differences Tested Ranouna Essafi and Youssef Boupa’s Connection

Ranya “Ranouna” Essafi and Youssef Boupa faced an obstacle after the revelation that she had been speaking about Tunisia left him feeling deeply upset. During their next date, he confronted her about it, but she insisted she was just telling others who she really was. Soon, she became emotional and eventually walked out of her pod. To make amends, Youssef sent Ranouna roses and balloons the following day, a gesture that genuinely impressed her. In an attempt to surprise her, he then arranged a Moroccan kaftan for her and asked her to wear it during their reveal. Ultimately, he proposed to her in the pods, and she was delighted to say “Yes.” Before the reveal, Ranouna was nervous because Youssef liked someone petite, but she called herself “chubby.”

Upon meeting her face-to-face, Youssef was pleasantly surprised by Ranouna’s appearance. He revealed that although she wasn’t his usual physical type, he found her beautiful before eventually slipping the ring onto her finger. They once again faced turmoil during the couples’ gathering at the retreat, as tensions between Ranouna and Talal Al Halabi mounted. At that moment, Youssef declared that he wanted to avoid the drama. As time passed, he opened up about feeling that his partner was pushing him into doing things he wasn’t comfortable with. Further differences emerged when Ranouna had a panic attack during another gathering, but he refused to believe her, which left her feeling hurt and unsupported.

Ranouna and Youssef Are Currently Focusing on Their Respective Lives

As the days passed in the experiment, Ranouna fell ill, but she noticed that Youssef didn’t reach out to check on her. When her mother finally arrived, she reminded her daughter that one shouldn’t invest their energy in someone who is unwilling to make the same effort in return. Despite the differences, Ranouna and Youssef initially appeared to be willing to give their relationship another chance. However, she revealed that he still continued to make little effort to reach out to her. The difficult moments once again pushed Ranouna and Youssef to face each other to discuss the matter thoroughly.

During the discussion, Ranouna and Youssef acknowledged that they could not see a future together. He confessed that he had not fallen in love with her, explaining that he felt she loved too intensely. He further added that she offered him a kind of affection that he was not comfortable with. Similarly, Ranouna revealed that she had realized her sense of self prevailed above everything. Finally, she handed him back the engagement rings, bringing their relationship to an end. As of writing, neither of them follows the other on Instagram, nor do they interact publicly, suggesting they have not remained in contact since parting ways.

Ranouna Has Established Herself as a Head of Recruitment and a Content Creator

Ranouna began her professional trajectory in February 2021 when she joined Studio Baak as an Interior Architect and continued working there until November 2022. In the years that followed, she explored several avenues, taking on roles such as an Ambassador and Real Estate Consultant. From June 2025 to March 2026, Ranouna excelled as Human Resources Manager at Antari Properties. That same June, she also became a freelance Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist. In March 2026, she stepped into the position of Human Resources Manager at Casa Real Estate, before moving on four months later. By July, Ranouna joined Belgravia Bayt Real Estate LLC as the Head of Human Resources.

Ranouna eventually assumed the role of Human Resources Manager at Belgravia Bayt Real Estate LLC and left the role in September 2026. Since then, she has been serving as the Head of Recruitment at MARE Properties L.L.C. Moreover, she is flourishing as a Model and Digital Creator, with over 29.4K followers on Instagram. Beyond her professional ventures, Ranouna’s world revolves around her beloved mother, Buthayna, who is her strongest pillar of support. In her free time, the reality star loves exploring different corners of the world, which has taken her to destinations such as France, Spain, and Thailand. As a music enthusiast, Ranouna loves immersing herself in the lively atmosphere of live concerts.

Youssef Efficiently Balances His Roles as an Entrepreneur and Investor

Professionally, Youssef has carved out an impressive path for himself as an entrepreneur and investor. During his time on the show, he revealed that he began working at just 16 years old. Since then, he has come a long way, eventually establishing his own real estate agency. He is also involved in property investments, owning apartments that he often puts up for sale. Additionally, Youssef shared that he is working on building a resort hotel, reflecting his dedication. He is also making a name for himself as a Content Creator on Instagram, where he currently boasts more than 25.4K followers. Hailing from Morocco, Youssef is a keen sports enthusiast and is particularly passionate about Formula 1.

Whenever Youssef gets the opportunity, he enjoys unwinding at the beach. His adventurous personality often paves the way for him to enjoy activities such as skiing down snowy slopes and heading out to the ocean by boat. From time to time, he loves practicing shooting, further highlighting his wide array of interests. Furthermore, Youssef’s wanderlust spirit has taken him to several breathtaking locations around the globe. In August 2025, he soaked in the sun at the beaches of Mykonos, Greece, before taking a memorable trip to France in December. By January 2026, he witnessed the beautiful aurora borealis in Hemsedal, Norway, before heading to Switzerland the following month.

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