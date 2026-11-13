Are Karima and Moustain From Love Is Blind Habibi Still Together?

Love can often emerge from an emotional and intellectual connection alone, without ever seeing each other, a concept explored in Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Habibi.’ Among the contestants introduced in season 2 were Karima Chamsi and Moustain, whose journey began with the usual dating process in the pods. From their first conversation, they found themselves drawn to each other. Karima soon opened up about her trust issues, revealing that she wanted a partner who was genuine and funny. As they got to know each other better, their conversations were filled with laughter and their shared love for dressing well. What began as a simple exchange between them gradually developed into something more promising.

Karima Chamsi and Moustain Were Drawn to Each Other From the Beginning

Inside the pods, Karima Chamsi and Moustain were quite vocal about their feelings, allowing their connection to develop through honest conversations. In one instance, she discussed how she struggled to trust people because of her past relationship. However, he reassured her that he wanted to give her his undivided attention. Eventually, Moustain got down on one knee and proposed to her, which Karima happily accepted. During their first face-to-face meeting, he presented her with the ring. While he found her extremely beautiful, she appreciated his good manners and gentlemanly nature. During their trip with the other couples, Karima became eager to discover his deeper side.

When Karima and Moustain later went on a golf date, she admitted that she found the game “boring” but was happy to spend time with her partner. Once the pair went on their first date after returning to Dubai, she questioned whether he was simply agreeing with everything she said, pointing out that such behavior seemed unrealistic. However, Moustain quickly explained that he always means what he says. Subsequently, the duo ended the night by dancing together and enjoying a lovely meal. Unfortunately, their relationship took an unexpected turn when they were set to meet their wedding planner. Upon her arrival, Karima revealed that she wanted to give back her engagement ring.

Karima and Moustain Are No Longer in Contact With Each Other

When Karima arrived to meet the wedding planner, she told Moustain that she had learned he had attended an after-party with Youssef Boupa, something her partner had failed to mention. The revelation left Moustain upset, and he insisted that nothing happened at the party. Ultimately, he declared that he felt Karima was already jealous and had jumped to conclusions. The escalating disagreement led them to call off their engagement and decide to go their separate ways.

Following their heated disagreement, Karima met with the other couples from the show. There, she opened up that she had shown Moustain’s picture to her friend, who claimed to have spotted him at the after-party, where five other women were present. Karima insisted that what bothered her was the fact that he didn’t mention the outing to her. As of writing, neither she nor Moustain follows the other on Instagram. Furthermore, the absence of any public interactions between them suggests they may have chosen to move on with their respective lives.

Karima Has Established Herself as an Entrepreneur and Influencer

Karima Chamsi is a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur with a keen interest in art, fashion, and other creative opportunities. One of the most significant milestones in her career came in September 2024 and 2026, when she received the opportunity to walk the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. As of writing, Karima has established a notable social media presence as an Influencer, with over 665K followers on Instagram. On that platform, she regularly offers glimpses into her professional ventures and personal life. It also helps her collaborate with multiple brands and ventures, such as Youmi Beauty and Miron. In October 2026, Karima took another step forward in her career by announcing a new business partnership in China.

Apart from that, Karima loves posing in front of the cameras, flaunting her bold fashion choices. Away from her professional commitments, she is equally passionate about traveling and discovering new destinations. Her adventures have taken her to the beautiful country of Italy in September 2024. By July 2026, Karima made her way to Bodrum, Turkey, where she spent time admiring the beauty of nature. Besides that, she enjoys exploring different restaurants and trying new cuisines. In her free time, Karima dedicates her precious time to showering her beloved kitten with immense love and attention.

Moustain Showcases His Love For Traveling on His Social Media

Moustain is a person whose life beyond the confines of reality TV is shaped by his love of traveling and family. During his time on the show, he expressed pride in his Moroccan lineage on his mother’s side and his Lebanese roots on his father’s side. However, he was originally born in Geneva, Switzerland. Currently, Moustain frequently takes to social media, especially Instagram, to document his adventures, often sharing pictures and videos from luxury settings, including private jets and helicopter rides. On that platform, he has amassed over 8.5K followers, establishing himself as a Digital Creator. Moustain is an avid traveler, which led him to witness the beauty of Warsaw, Poland, in January 2025.

By February 2025, Moustain made his way to Switzerland before heading to Cannes, France, six months later. The following October, he witnessed the beautiful landscapes of Italy. After just three months, he soaked up the sun on the beaches of the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand, followed by his trip to Switzerland in February 2026. In August, Moustain traveled to Cannes, France, and created lifelong memories there. Whenever the opportunity arises, he loves visiting different types of restaurants. In his free time, he enjoys going on long drives and spending time with horses. Furthermore, Moustain shares a close bond with his parents, who are also two of his biggest cheerleaders.

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