Are Rita and Ziad From Love is Blind Habibi Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Habibi’ always places the idea of finding a partner through the heart rather than anything else at its center. Different people enter the pods with different expectations, but all leave convinced that love can, in fact, be blind. In Season 2, Rita Chamaa and Ziad Moghrabi found love in each other and allowed their connection to develop slowly. Rather than letting themselves be defined by the expectations they had going in, they chose to move forward with the decisions they felt were right for them.

Rita Chamaa and Ziad Moghrabi Struggled to be on the Same Page About Love

When Rita Chamaa entered the pods, she did not have many expectations. She admitted that she had always considered herself unlucky in love and did not think she would find it in the pods either. That was until Ziad Moghrabi walked in and started talking to her. During their first meeting, he quoted ‘Rita and the Rifle’, a poem by Mahmoud Darwish, and she was delighted to tell him that it was the poem her father had named her after. Their closeness only grew in the pods, although Ziad also had connections with Bayan Issa and Ranouna Essafi. Rita began to feel that he would not choose her, until he told Ranouna during a conversation that he had already made up his mind. When Rita next spoke to him, he confirmed that she was the woman he had chosen.

At their reveal, Ziad was taken in by her, but Rita immediately felt as though she was meeting a stranger. She kept her doubts to herself initially and decided to trust the process. At the retreat, she finally opened up to him, and he assured her that they would get back on track. For a long time, they seemed to do just that. Ziad asked if she was beginning to see him differently, and Rita felt better with each passing day. She was excited to introduce him to her pets and family, and he did the same. However, on the wedding day, while Ziad had no hesitation in agreeing to sign the contract, Rita had other things on her mind. She admitted that she was not ready and needed more time to feel that Ziad was no longer a stranger. In their separate conversations, he expressed how hurt he was, while Rita explained that he deserved someone who was madly in love with him rather than someone who was still unsure.

Rita and Ziad Have Decided to Go in Separate Directions

Rita and Ziad seemed like the perfect couple from the very beginning. They had their fair share of challenges, but there was also mutual respect and room for their relationship to grow. Rita gave herself time to reconcile her expectations with reality, while Ziad, on the other hand, appeared to have no doubts about their future together. They got along well with each other’s families, but that alone was not enough to make things work. Rita’s decision to say no to marriage seemed understandable, particularly because she did not feel the way she had hoped she would by that point. She had given the relationship a genuine chance, but things simply did not fall into place. Although she hoped they could have more time together, Ziad was deeply hurt, leaving little room for a conversation about whether they could remain part of each other’s lives. It appears they have since lost touch, are no longer connected on social media, and have gone their separate ways.

Rita and Ziad Often Get to Work With Luxury Brands in Different Capacities

Rita Chamaa has built a career in luxury fashion. She specializes in customer relationship management, client engagement, and brand strategy. After earning a Master of Science in Marketing from HEC Paris in 2018, she began working with IBM, managing digital projects for clients including L’Oréal and LVMH. She later joined Chalhoub Group in Dubai, where she oversaw CRM and clienteling strategies for several international fashion brands. She went on to work as CRM Manager at Christian Dior Couture before taking up her current position as Client Engagement Manager for the Middle East at Burberry in October 2025. Outside work, Rita also shares travel, lifestyle, and personal content on social media.

Ziad Moghrabi has been working with some of the luxury industry’s leading fashion houses. He began his career with Chalhoub Group before taking on regional human capital roles at Fendi and Gucci, overseeing HR operations, recruitment, employee development, and organizational changes across several markets. He later joined SOHO Group, where he has held senior People and Culture positions and currently serves as Head of Human Resources. Ziad is also the founder of Yalla Career, through which he works as a certified career coach, helping candidates improve their professional profiles and prepare for new opportunities. In February 2024, he also published his first book, ‘Thrive in Retail.’ Away from work, he enjoys boxing, gym sessions, and sports, and often shares glimpses of his life with his dog, Spitzie.

Read More: Are Aneha and Cam From Love is Blind Still Together?