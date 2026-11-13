Are Rabab Ahmad and Faris Al-Refai From Love is Blind Habibi Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Habibi’ explores more than just the romantic and rosy aspects of a relationship. It delves into the different stages a couple goes through and the choices they must make as they figure out whether they are ready to build a life together. In Season 2, Rabab Ahmad and Faris Al-Refai began their journey on a promising note in the pods. Little did they know that the road ahead would bring its own set of challenges. By the time their wedding day arrived, both had plenty of questions on their minds and were uncertain about their decisions, with neither knowing what their final answer would be until the very last moment.

Rabab Ahmad and Faris Al-Refai Were Never on the Same Page About Having Kids

When Faris entered the pods, he openly told the other participants that he had already made up his mind about not wanting children. During her first conversation with him, Rabab Ahmad explained that she came from a life of abundance and wanted to build a similarly grounded and comfortable life with someone who shared her outlook. She also made it clear that she wanted children. Faris, however, pointed out that he was already 45 and was unlikely to change his mind. Rabab jokingly asked whether someone sweeping him off his feet might make him reconsider, but he laughed off the suggestion. Despite this difference, their connection in the pods was electric, and they felt they could be right for each other. With several questions still unanswered, they decided to get engaged.

There were occasional moments when Rabab felt Faris could be too sarcastic or pessimistic, but they managed to laugh about their differences and enjoy their time together. In the real world, Rabab flew with Faris to Zambia to meet her father. It was not an easy conversation, as her father raised several questions, including the issue of dowry, which, according to their customs, the groom is expected to pay. Faris held his ground and answered his questions, leaving Rabab happy to see their lives coming together in a meaningful way. On their wedding day, when it was time to make their final decisions, Rabab said yes. Faris, however, said no. He explained that they were not ready for marriage because several important matters, particularly their disagreement over having children, remained unresolved. He did not want to move forward with someone when he was not fully prepared for the future they might have together.

Rabab and Faris Have Decided to End Their Relationship

Rabab and Faris seemed to have a lot going in their favor, but things were not always as straightforward as they appeared. Even before getting engaged, they knew they were not on the same page about having children. Rabab had hoped her future husband might eventually change his mind, but it is rare for someone to reconsider such a major life decision in the space of a few weeks, particularly when Faris had been clear about what he wanted from the beginning. This difference also became apparent in the real world when Faris met her father and seemed uncomfortable with some of the questions that came his way. While the two felt aligned on several fronts, important questions continued to hang over their relationship, and they ultimately could not make things work. They do not appear to have reconciled since the show and seem to have gone their separate ways, with little indication that they remain in touch.

Rabab Works With International Organizations and Faris Has Vast Experience as an Entrepreneur

Rabab Ahmad studied Linguistics and French Literature at the University of Oxford. She graduated with distinction before earning a master’s degree in Human Rights from UCL. She began her career with social work in Ecuador and later gained experience with organizations including UNHCR and the International Refugee Trust. She went on to spend nearly six years with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), working across Europe and North Africa on migration, development, and refugee-related programs. Since 2023, Rabab has worked as an independent migration consultant, undertaking projects for IOM offices across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, as well as other international organizations. She has since expanded into the wellness space as well and runs Dhyana Yoga Studio and Cafe. It is a culmination of all she wants to do and she loves every bit of her job.

Faris is a businessman with decades of experience in the tobacco industry. Based in Iraq, he has also spent considerable time in countries such as China and Japan. He has largely kept a low profile in recent years, maintaining a relatively private personal and professional life.

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