Are Zeinab and Nawras From Love is Blind Habibi Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Habibi’ often brings together people who might never have crossed paths or considered one another in the real world. By taking physical appearances and preconceived notions out of the equation, the show gives them a chance to pursue connections built on genuine compatibility. In season 2, Zeinab Shaaban and Nawras Alkurdi started their journey with an undeniable spark, but things soon took a different turn. It was far from an easy journey, but they had to find out for themselves whether the love they shared could overcome everything standing in its way.

Zeinab Shaaban and Nawras Alkurdi Parted Ways Before Coming Back Together

When Zeinab Shaaban and Nawras Alkurdi first spoke in the pods, they discovered that they shared a love for the sea and a similar sense of adventure. Their connection blossomed quickly, and they soon began discussing their expectations from life, including finances, children, and their plans for the future. Nawras was quick to propose, and the couple headed towards their reveal. However, Zeinab was extremely anxious, and after meeting her future husband, she felt she could not go through with the engagement. She explained that the man she had imagined in her mind was very different from the person standing before her. She called off the engagement and walked away. The two reconnected while the other couples were away on their retreat. Zeinab admitted that her decision to end things had been impulsive and was her biggest regret.

She asked Nawras if she could put the ring back on, but he was hesitant and told her he would need time to trust her again. After a few dates, they felt confident enough to give their relationship another chance, and Nawras proposed once more. When Zeinab introduced Nawras to her father, he faced some difficult questions about his finances and career. Nawras explained to her parents that he had previously avoided marriage because he was uncertain about his financial situation. Zeinab’s father later said that Nawras had not managed to convince him that his circumstances had changed. Just before they were due to sign the marriage contract, she asked to speak to Nawras privately. She told him she could not go ahead with a wedding her parents were unhappy about. Taken aback, Nawras felt he was being judged too harshly and walked away with a heavy heart.

Zeinab and Nawras Have Ended Their Romantic Connection

Zeinab and Nawras’s relationship appeared shaky from the very beginning. She began having second thoughts about him soon after their first meeting, and even her sister, upon meeting Nawras, told him that he was not her type at all. She preferred men who were more put-together and less “boho” than him. Nawras, meanwhile, never quite managed to get along with Zeinab’s family, and this remained a constant source of friction throughout their relationship. On the wedding day, Zeinab chose to call off the marriage before they could face the larger gathering. Given how things ended, there seemed to be little room for reconciliation. Nawras was left deeply hurt by the entire experience, and the two have not stayed in touch since. As far as it appears, things remain exactly as they were when they parted ways.

Zeinab and Nawras Have Been Undertaking Entrepreneurial Adventures Respectively

Zeinab Shaaban pursued her education at the American University of Beirut, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics with high distinction. She later moved to the United States to complete a Master of Health Administration at the University of Florida. Her early career included working as a clinical dietitian and community nutritionist, including a stint with the International Medical Corps, before she moved into healthcare administration and consulting. She subsequently worked with Four Principles and Majid Al Futtaim, taking on roles in strategy, transformation, and operational management. Zeinab is currently an independent strategy consultant, undertaking project-based assignments. She is also the co-founder of Sol y Sal, a premium jewelry brand specializing in 18-karat gold-plated pieces.

Nawras Alkurdi has a background in retail and entrepreneurship, having worked as a boutique manager for luxury fashion houses including Loewe and SOHO Middle East in Dubai. He later ventured into business, founding Hoops Dreams Basketball in 2020 and Break Water Adventure in 2023. He also holds a diploma in Retail Experience from Edexcel. Currently, Nawras works as a real estate consultant with Provident Real Estate in Dubai, while continuing to run his ventures, Hoops Dreams Basketball and Break Water Adventure. Outside his professional life, he enjoys adventure travel and physical challenges. In November 2026, he undertook a trek to Everest Base Camp and has also shared glimpses of trips to Koh Phangan and other destinations.

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