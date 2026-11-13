Are Hayat and Talal From Love Is Blind Habibi Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ explores the idea that emotional connections can form even before two people have seen each other. Several singles were introduced in season 2 of the show, among whom were Hayat Matar and Talal Al Halabi. Their journey together began with a series of conversations in the pods. From the beginning, they noticed several similarities between them. On one of their dates, they discovered they had grown up without their father, which helped them connect on a deeper level. As time passed, their shared values and the importance of communicating with one another revealed the potential for a lasting relationship.

Hayat Matar and Talal Al Halabi Struggled to Win Their Families’ Blessings

From their first conversation in the pods, Hayat Matar and Talal Al Halabi recognized something special in each other. When they became convinced that they had found what they were looking for, he finally proposed to her, and she gladly said, “Yes.” During the initial reveal, he wasted no time in presenting her with the ring before they shared a warm embrace. Once they went on the trip, Talal revealed that he had never been in a serious relationship before but reassured Hayat that he was now ready to commit wholeheartedly. Tensions arose during the first gathering of all the couples when Ranouna Essafi told Talal that several women from the show had described him as a “red flag” after speaking to him in the pods.

That revelation didn’t sit well with Hayat, who was prepared to confront others to defend her partner. Upon returning to Dubai, he met her mother, who gave them her blessings despite having reservations about the experiment. Things became complicated when Hayat met Talal’s uncle, Dr. Bassem. The uncle was concerned about the little time the duo had spent together before deciding to marry, making him reluctant to give his blessing. Nevertheless, the pair decided they wouldn’t let their families’ opinions dictate their future. Unfortunately, on their wedding day, Talal stood alone, with no family members by his side, while Hayat was accompanied by only one friend.

Hayat and Talal Have Likely Failed to Work Out Their Relationship

When Hayat and Talal came face to face during the wedding, they found the dining room empty, reminding them that their families were not there to celebrate their union. As the time to sign the marriage contract arrived, she eventually said, “No,” explaining that she felt suffocated. When the pair sat down together to discuss the situation, Talal admitted that he had not anticipated her decision and was genuinely taken aback by the turn of events. In the meantime, Hayat explained that she didn’t want their marriage to become a source of conflict between their families.

Hayat returned her ring to Talal, asking him to put it back on her finger in front of everyone with blessings from their loved ones. However, he confessed that her decision had deeply hurt him, leaving the relationship on an uncertain note. After the show, there has been no evidence of public interactions between the two of them. Neither do they share pictures with each other, nor do they follow the other on Instagram. All of these subtle signs indicate that they may have ultimately parted ways. Yet it is worth noting that Hayat and Talal have not publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

Hayat is Building Her Entrepreneurial Journey With Her Clothing Brand

Hayat Matar completed her academic journey by earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the Emirates Aviation University. She joined the corporate world in 2012, taking up the position of Senior Executive of HR and Admin at Al Arian Group and remained there until 2014. Following that, Hayat gained valuable hands-on experience in several roles, including Assistant Manager at Intelligent Media Services (IMS), Arabic Programming Executive at OSN, and Acquisitions Programming Manager at Disney+ for The Walt Disney Company. In February 2024, Hayat joined Fintech Galaxy as a Business Operations Manager and was later promoted to Board and Investor Relations Professional in July 2025.

Alongside her corporate career, Hayat has also been exploring her entrepreneurial side. In September 2026, she launched her clothing brand, AZLÏA, which offers an assortment of dresses and other fashionable pieces. Besides that, she enjoys the simple pleasures of life, from long drives to horseback riding. Occasionally, Hayat focuses on discovering different restaurants. Another integral part of her life is her family, especially her mother and aunt. In November 2026, she celebrated a significant milestone in her personal life when she turned 32.

Talal is Thriving as a Car Dealer and Working on His New Venture

Born in Abu Dhabi, Talal Al Halabi has built his professional identity around his passion for automobiles and creativity. Currently, he works as a car dealer at Automax. Furthermore, he is the founder of Vin 17, an automotive creative studio that integrates AI and mixed reality into its work. Talal’s interests also extend into social media, where he has expanded his presence as a Content Creator, particularly on Instagram. As of writing, he has gained a large fanbase on the platform, boasting more than 19.2K followers. On his page, Talal frequently shares information about his businesses and videos explaining the functions of different cars.

In October 2026, Talal’s passion led him to travel to Arizona, adding a new chapter to his experience. His personal life has not been without heartbreak, as he revealed on the show that his father had left when he was quite young. Over the years, he formed an incredible relationship with his mother and uncle, who raised him together. Apart from that, Talal always holds his friends close to his heart, as they are a constant source of joy and encouragement in his life. When he isn’t busy with work, he enjoys spending time outdoors, whether it be watching the clouds drift by or visiting the desert.

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