Who is Angel? Who Plays Her in Euphoria?

The third season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria‘ takes Rue on another gritty journey as she sinks deeper into the world of crime. After Laurie returns to settle the debt with her, Rue finds an escape in Alamo, who gives her a job at his strip club, the Silver Slipper. There, she meets Angel, a stripper, with whom she forms a romantic connection. However, there are secrets between them, and what happened at the end of Episode 1 comes around to throw a wrench in Angel and Rue’s developing friendship. The episode ends on an uncertain note for Angel’s future, which feels even more heartbreaking because, in the short span of time, the audience has already formed a bond with her, which is a testament to the actress’ performance. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Priscilla Delgado Portrays the Tragic Angel

Priscilla Delgado plays the role of Angel in the third season of ‘Euphoria.’ The Puerto Rico-born Spanish actress got her start in the film industry as a child actor. While she doesn’t pinpoint any specific moment, she knew she always wanted to be an actress. With her parents’ support, she soon found roles that put her on the map with roles in Spanish shows like ‘Paco’s Men’ and ‘La chica de ayer.’ Over the years, she found the roles that helped her develop as an actor, eventually landing her a role in Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Julieta.’ After working extensively for several years in Spain, Delgado decided to move to America to start the next phase of her career in Hollywood.

She finished her final year of school at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, California, and later attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. In 2022, she appeared in Prime Video’s ‘A League of Their Own,’ in which she played baseball player Esti González. She also appeared in Netflix’s 2023 horror movie, ‘Killer Book Club.’ Earlier, Delgado also auditioned for the role of Maddy in ‘Euphoria,’ though she did not get it at the time. So, when the opportunity arose to get another role in the series, she decided to give it a shot and ended up getting the role of Angel.

Angel comes into the picture when Rue joins Alamo’s Silver Slipper as a manager. The stripper catches Rue’s eye, and after work, they hang out, which further strengthens their bond. Trouble arises when Angel starts asking questions about Tish, the stripper who died of a fentanyl overdose at Alamos’ party, and whose body Rue had helped clean up before she got the job at the strip club. To give Angel closure about her mother’s death, she tells her about Tish’s fate, but that throws Angel into another spiral, which consumes her even more. Hoping to help her, Rue gets Angel into rehab, which Alamos agrees to pay for. However, by the end, even Rue feels that something is off, and worries that this might be the end for her new friend.

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