Is Kat in Euphoria Season 3? Did Barbie Ferreira Leave Euphoria?

The third season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria‘ picks up several years after the chaotic events of the second season finale. Life has taken all the characters in different directions, and yet, they are brought back together in an unlikely turn of events. Some, however, go so out of touch that there is little more than a mention of them in this season. Barbie Ferreira’s Kat Hernandez is one of them. The last time we saw her was at Lexi’s play, which ended in a catfight between Maddy and Cassie. Lexi tried to intervene and stop them, but things took their own course. Now, about five years later, there is no sign of Kat, even as her friend group reunites, while living their own chaotic lives. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Barbie Ferreira’s Departure from Euphoria was a Mutual Decision

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez will not appear in the third season of ‘Euphoria.’ The actress had announced her departure from the show in August 2022, a few months after the second season concluded, and the series was renewed for a third season. Around the same time, rumors had been swirling about an alleged dispute between her and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson. However, Ferreira has since debunked the rumors and revealed that her decision to leave the show was purely based on the creative direction the show was taking. She added that it was a mutual decision between her and the show’s creator not to continue Kat’s storyline in the second season.

The ‘House of Spoils’ actress cleared the air on Dax Shepard’s podcast, ‘Armchair Expert,’ revealing that any rumors surrounding the alleged feud or the part about her walking off the set during the Season 2 filming were entirely fictitious. Explaining the lack of character development for Kat, the actress added, “I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

She added that the lapse in Kat’s storyline had started to appear in the second season, where neither she nor Sam Levinson felt entirely satisfied with where her story was headed. She called it a “struggle for both parties” to find a continuing arc for the character. It also made her feel as if she had “overstayed [her] welcome.” With the decision to leave the show following the second season, she felt that she didn’t have to worry about it anymore. Another reason that justified leaving the show was the time period it takes to film it. She stated that a season usually takes eight-nine months, and that time period did not feel justified in comparison to the character’s limited development.

At the end of the day, Ferreira felt that Levinson does not relate to Kat the way he relates to the other characters he writes. By choosing to leave the show at a point of her choosing, she feels she can choose the path she wishes for Kat. This serves the character better. Rather than needlessly extending the arc and potentially ruining the character, it is better to leave her at a high point, putting more focus on other characters and providing them more space to grow in the process.

Read More: What Happened to Fezco? Is Angus Cloud in Euphoria Season 3?