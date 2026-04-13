What Happened to Fezco? Is Angus Cloud in Euphoria Season 3?

HBO’s ‘Euphoria‘ returns for a third season, taking several years of time jump, to present the characters in a completely different environment. Still, there are some major characters whose fate still hangs in the balance. One of them is Fezco. The drug dealer became a fan favorite character, particularly in the second season, where his more nuanced side is presented. Considering his developing romance arc with Lexi, it was expected that he would be a significant part of the third season. However, some tragic circumstances led to a departure from initial plans regarding Fezco’s fate in the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Fezco is Still Alive in Euphoria’s Universe

The last time we saw Fezco was in the second season’s finale when he and his brother, Ashtray, were taken by surprise by a police raid. The situation ended tragically with Ashtray being killed in the shootout. Fezco, too, sustains a bullet wound, but it is not fatal enough. His survival following the events of the finale is confirmed in the Season 3 premiere. As Rue comes back into the picture, she reveals that the raid had a severe impact on other drug dealers as well. Laurie, whom Rue owed $10k for the drugs her mother flushed down the toilet, also left the city following the raid and moved to California. Now, Rue is paying off her debt (which has turned into millions of dollars, thanks to the astronomical interest rates levied by Laurie) as a drug mule.

But she is keeping her new job a secret from her friends and loved ones. In the premier episode, we see her meet Lexi, who is now living the dream, working as an assistant to an executive on a TV show. As they update each other on their lives, Rue lies that she has been hanging out with her sister, Gia, who is now a college student. She also urges Lexi to call Fez. It turns out that, following the raid, he received a 30-year sentence, which he is now serving in prison. The arrest seems to have drawn a wedge between him and Lexi, which is sad, considering how there seemed to be a strong connection between them last season. Over the past few years, as Lexi has moved on in her life, she seems to have kept a distance from Fez.

Rue, however, seems to be in contact with him, which is why she knows that Fez misses Lexi. She encourages her friend to contact him, which would be a source of great comfort for him, especially since he has already lost his brother. Lexi seems to be the only person left that he had a genuine connection with, and it makes sense that he misses the friendship they had developed. Lexi, however, doesn’t seem so keen to return his calls. Her vague answer segues into a different conversation point. However, there is a good chance that this isn’t the last we have heard of Fezco. While he may not appear in the third season, he will most likely be mentioned again, underlining his importance in the show.

Fez’s Survival is a Tribute to Angus Cloud’s Tragic Passing

The reason why Fez remains in the background in the third season of ‘Euphoria’ is that actor Angus Cloud, who played the character for the first two seasons, passed away on July 31, 2023, from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 25. ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson revealed that Fez was planned to have a more significant role in the third season. He called the character the “backbone of the season.” He said that he and Cloud had had discussions about where Fez’s story would go in the third season.

Because he’d been in prison for a few years, he needed to have a “yoked prison body,” and Levinson had asked Cloud to “start working out and taking care of himself.” Following Cloud’s death, the show went through a significant rewrite. However, Levinson still wanted to honor the late actor, so he decided to keep Fez in the show regardless. “I fought very hard to keep [Cloud] clean when he was alive, and losing him was really tough. I felt like if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then I could in the show,” the show’s creator told Entertainment Weekly. This shows that despite Cloud’s absence, Fez’s character will continue to cast a shadow on the third season.

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